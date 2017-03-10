‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos’ Cruel Plan To Destroy Chad DiMera

Days Of Our Lives fans have watched as the war continues between the Hernandez, Kiriakis, and DiMera families. On yesterday’s episode, Chad (Billy Flynn) decided to swoop in and take an artifact expert away from Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). This is just the latest “attack” on the family and Deimos isn’t going to let Chad get away with it. He comes up with a shameless and cruel plan to destroy Chad DiMera’s life and also hurt those he cares about the most.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Deimos Kiriakis always gets revenge. After he started dating Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), he seemed to improve, trying to be a better man. However, it was either just an act or the breakup is making him lose control. He is determined to get payback and will use Chad’s relationships to do it. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that he will use Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi (Camila Banus) in an attempt to hurt Chad DiMera. Billy Flynn told the magazine that being torn between two women is a sign of weakness to Deimos.

Chad and Abigail have a press conference. While talking to reporters, Chad starts to think about his high school days and it brings up memories of him playing baseball with Gabi Hernandez. Flynn explained the storyline to the publication.

“It all sneaks up on Chad. He doesn’t really know what’s going on. He’s confused about Abigail and a lot of transference is happening. He starts reflecting on Gabi, who becomes a bit of a distraction. It all goes back to Abigail’s return and Chad being scared and not knowing if he can make their relationship work.”

Chad tries to shove the memories away. He goes into a room to change clothes and Gabi happens to be there. He tries to cover himself in a hurry and ends up falling. Gabi goes to help him up and right at that precise moment, Abigail walks into the room. Apparently, it looks like something is going to between Chad and Gabi.

“It’s getting to a point where Abigail is trying her best to not appear jealous or angry about any of this stuff, but Chad just keeps finding himself in these situations.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad confides in Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about his mixed feelings. Due to his confusion about Abigail and Gabi, Chad will make a lot of risky decisions. However, he is determined to stay committed to his wife. While this is going on, Deimos decides to use Chad’s relationship issues to his advantage.

“But it’s a lot of one foot in, one foot out. Chad’s going through a bit of a confused time and finding comfort in a lot of dangerous areas.”

“Chabby” fans might be worried about the couple. However, the Inquisitr previously reported that executive producer Ken Corday offered some reassurance. When speaking out, the new head writer, Ron Carlivati, the soap opera boss said that Chad and Abigail are end game. However, they will have a ton of issues to work through. Viewers just wished that Gabi wasn’t a constant problem for the youngest DiMera. The back and forth is getting old and viewers are tired of it.

As for Deimos’ plan, he will use Chad’s personal life to his advantage.

“Chad doesn’t know what it will be [Deimos’ revenge], but he’s expecting it to be against him. Chad has started poking the bee’s nest and going after Deimos. But Deimos is going to get Chad in other ways and it’s going to affect a lot of people.”

What do you think will happen with Chad and Abigail? Will Deimos Kiriakis destroy “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives?

