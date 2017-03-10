Could Drake’s ‘More Life’ Album Release Follow Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’?

Drake’s More Life is without question one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2017. There have been speculations about the release date of the new album since he announced the project last year. Now, with the release of Nicki Minaj’s latest song “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne on Friday, there are talks that More Life would hit the market this weekend.

According to Hits Daily Double, sources from the UK claim that Drake’s More Life would be released this weekend. The Canadian rapper is said to have recorded a large portion of the 20-track album in Europe during his Boy Meets World Tour. Drake is currently winding down the tour with three more appearances in the UK this month.

This is not the first time that More Life has appeared to be on the cusp of hitting the market. The album was expected to be released in December 2016, but it was postponed. Earlier this month, there were speculations that Drake was ready to drop his latest project on March 4, after he posted a cryptic tweet in Swedish, but that did not happen.

OVO producer Noah Shebib revealed on Instagram last week that he was putting finishing touches to More Life. Considering this, it could be that it has finally been completed and the release date is already here. However, there is yet to be any confirmation of this from Drake and his representatives.

Shout out my long time brother Ziggy who just opened his new place. ???????????????? Zig I'll be there asap just got to finish More Life ???? ~~~Ziggy's Middle Eastern 792 Bathurst ~~~ ???????????????????????? cc: @champagnepapi A post shared by Noah Shebib (@ovo40) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

The tracklist of Drake’s More Life remains a subject of debate. At the moment, we know just three songs that would appear on the project; “Sneakin,” “Two Birds One Stone,” and “Fake Love.” There have been talks that the album would feature a host of artists including Jennifer Lopez. Several purported tracklists of More Life have been making rounds online, according to HipHopDX. If these tracklists are anything to go by, More Life would see Drake collaborate with Future, The Weeknd, Giggs, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, and many others.

Drake has several successful albums and mixtapes to his credit. If his track record is anything to go by, More Life will introduce fans to a lot of memorable tunes, and even new artists, according to Drizzy’s producer Anthony Paul Jefferies (popularly known as Nineteen85 of dvsn).

During an interview with Billboard in January, Nineteen85 talked about More Life and what fans should expect.

“More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” Nineteen85 said. “That’s why he’s trying to call it [More Life] a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out… He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce music and new artists to the rest of the world.”

Meanwhile, fellow Young Money artist Nicki Minaj released three new singles on Thursday. The songs, titled “Regret In Your Tears,” “Changed It” featuring Lil Wayne, and “No Frauds” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, have sparked talks that the three may reunite for a show soon. Drake had teased fans about the possibility of this reunion. Now, with new music featuring all three artists, it is possible that the show is drawing nearer and Drake’s More Life would be released beforehand.

Nicki Minaj may also release her upcoming fourth album before the much-awaited show with her Young Money colleagues. Her three newly released songs are most likely going to appear in the yet untitled album.

Could the release of Drake’s More Life album follow this weekend after Nicki Minaj’s release of her latest tracks?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]