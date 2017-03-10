‘RHOBH’ Cast Films Season 7 Reunion Show [Photos]

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have filmed the season 7 reunion show. On Thursday, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Eden Sassoon gathered together to re-hash the season’s more memorable feuds, moments and story lines.

It seems as if when the reunion show airs, viewers will hear a lot about Lisa R.’s claim that Kyle enables her sister, Kim Richards, and Kyle’s anger over that statement, as well as Lisa R.’s other claims that Kim’s not completely sober and is actually close to death. Prior to the reunion filming on Thursday, Bravo released the reunion show’s seating chart, showing Lisa R. on one side of host Andy Cohen and Kyle on the other.

It's Reunion day. #RHOBH A post shared by RHOBH (@bravorhobh) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Next to Lisa R. sat Erika and then Eileen. On the other couch, next to Kyle, were Lisa V. and Dorit. While Eden isn’t shown on the seating chart, she revealed on social media that she did attend. Right after the reunion show finished filming, Eden posted a photo of herself showing her reunion show look. Eden commented that she told the truth.

It’s likely that Eden joined the women on the couch to talk about Lisa R.’s comments about Kim, since it was she to whom Lisa R. made the comments to. It was because Eden then told Lisa V. about what Lisa R. said that Kyle and Kim eventually found out about it, leading to heated confrontations between them and Lisa R. Lisa R. subsequently confronted Eden about betraying her, to which Eden pointed out that she was just telling the truth and that Lisa R. failed to stick up for her after putting her on the path to questioning Kim’s sobriety.

As the season aired, Eden lashed out at Lisa R. on social media for abandoning her. Lisa R., meanwhile, distanced herself from Eden. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa R. claimed, in one tweet, that contrary to how the show made it seem, she didn’t know Eden prior to filming and that they’re not friends.

Yet it seems that the two women made up during the season 7 reunion filming. On Friday morning, Eden tweeted to Lisa R. that she loves her.

Prior to the reunion filming, Kyle’s business’ Instagram account posted a collage of photos showing her getting ready for the big event.

Reunion Ready! #RHOBH #rhobhreunion A post shared by Kyle By Alene Too (@kylebyalenetoo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Another photo posted on social media shows Lisa V. putting on lipstick as Kyle makes a kissing face behind her and takes the photo.

Prior to the filming, Eileen joked that she wanted an escape route.

It's that time again! #rhobh reunion! Please send prayers, good vibes, maybe an escape route? ???????????? — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) March 9, 2017

On Friday morning, Eileen posted a photo of herself sitting on the reunion show couch and commented that she’s still alive.

Eileen’s photo provides a small glimpse of Erika, showing that Erika wore a gold and silver mini-dress. Erika herself posted a photo of herself getting glammed up for her second reunion.

Starts with G ends with M. pic.twitter.com/c8CftDDKvJ — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) March 10, 2017

A preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 episode shows Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Eden Sassoon in Hong Kong. The drama follows them there, with Lisa R. asking Dorit if she publicly suggested that she has a pill problem and Erika telling Dorit that she thinks she’s “bulls**t.”

[Featured Image by Bravo]