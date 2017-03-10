Lindsay Lohan Still Supports Trump, Even After What Happened At The Airport

Lindsay Lohan says she was racially profiled at a London airport, according to The Guardian.

AM BUZZ: Jackie Evancho scolds Trump; Lindsay Lohan ‘racially profiled’ for headscarf; ‘Oscar Bait’; more https://t.co/GYY2R0BhJc pic.twitter.com/FqVaW79BEE — Geoff Herbert (@deafgeoff) February 23, 2017

In what many interpreted as the impact of President Donald Trump’s extreme vetting rules in immigration, Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” and asked to remove her headscarf.

During her interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Lindsay Lohan opened up about the incident that took place during her flight from Turkey to New York. As Lohan was passing security checks while catching a connect flight in London, a member of the staff of Heathrow airport requested her to take off her headscarf.

Lindsay Lohan, who recently returned from Turkey, says it was the first time in her life that she was stopped at an airport and “racially profiled.”

Just recently, Lindsay Lohan slammed Trump’s critics and urged Americans to give the President a chance at ruling the country.

“In the public eye, you’re going to be scrutinized, and he is the president, you know, you have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him, and I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

In January, Trump drew criticism from advocacy groups when he signed an immigrant order barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

After a female security staff member opened Lindsay Lohan’s passport and saw her name in it, she started “immediately apologizing,” but still insisted that the singer should remove her headscarf.

Lindsay Lohan admits that she was “freaking out” by the incident. The Mean Girls actress says she’s “scared” what such thorough security checks at airports might mean for other people.

“How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me.”

Lindsay Lohan, who used to study Islam in the past, says she’s still undecided about converting to Islam. The actress says she feels “more comfortable” acting like other women when she goes to certain countries.

“That’s just a personal respect issue for me.”

After the incident, a Home Office spokeswoman for Heathrow insisted that those who land at their airport to catch a connect flight “usually” have their documents checked.

Lindsay Lohan, a New York native, has been living outside the U.S. in recent months and has even adopted a foreign accent.

In fact, her most recent Instagram post suggests that she may even be launching her own line of headscarves “soon.”

New Fashion Line coming soon …. ???? #fashion A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:05am PST

In other news, Lindsay Lohan may be 30-years-old, but it doesn’t mean she’s going to give up her dream of becoming a Disney princess anytime soon, according to E! Online.

Many girls dream of becoming a Disney princess, but Lindsay Lohan is apparently determined to make her dream come true. As Disney continues to adapt its animated classics into live-action films one after another, Lohan wants a piece of that pie, too.

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram recently to share her little Disney dream. The actress, whose acting career has stalled in recent years, confessed that she wants to star as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Lindsay Lohan posted a side-by-side picture of herself and the animated mermaid princess and asked Disney to consider getting Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga, Beauty and the Beast) to direct the live-action film.

Disney has yet to respond to Lindsay Lohan’s ideas. It’s not the first time Lohan has said that Ariel is her dream role. Last November, the actress took to social media to share with Disney her desire to star as Ariel.

Last summer, Disney reportedly started discussions about producing a live-action version for The Little Mermaid. Last November, Hamilton creator and Oscar-nominated Moana composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, revealed that he was in “super-early talks” to work on the film.

Lindsay Lohan had her breakthrough role in 1998’s Disney film The Parent Trap, but she gained international recognition after starring in 2004’s Mean Girls. After a few more small roles since the 2004 film, Lohan started breaking headlines with her personal and legal issues.

As Lindsay Lohan’s acting career has stalled since her drug use problems, her role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid could allow her to win her way back into the industry.

[Featured Image by Joe Klamar/AP Images]