‘Gold Rush’ Season 8 Spoilers: Will Parker Schnabel Leave For New Reality Show?

“Ashley and I met in Australia. We hit it off pretty well so I invited her over to spend some time in North America. Neither one of us knew what to expect but we had a lot of fun — she’s super easygoing, which is what you need out at a place like that. Ashley just rolls with the punches and helps out where she’s needed. If we need her to drive trucks she’ll drive trucks. She ended up cleaning gold a lot of the summer or helping do fuel things or whatever we needed her around the place. She stayed busy and tried to stay out of my way when I’m in rage mode. Yeah, it was fun. It was a good summer. I’m really glad Ashley was there for it.”

But it was that relationship that might end up taking Parker Schnabel away from Gold Rush; at least temporarily. In a Facebook Live chat with fans, Parker hinted that he was considering taking a gold expedition to Australia and New Zealand.

“You know, I wanted to get out to the gold fields in Australia,” Parker said of his visit there (via Starcasm). “I didn’t know anybody over there, so I didn’t end up going out and looking at any ground. But, I definitely would have liked to have gone to look at some operations and stuff. I’m always interested to see what people do in other countries. Last winter I spent in New Zealand and went to a bunch of gold mines there, and that was a ton of fun — a really good experience.”

This revelation led to potential Gold Rush Season 8 spoilers that Parker Schnabel might be gone, leaving the rigors of Alaska for the chance to make a fortune down under.

It would seem unlikely that Gold Rush would move Parker Schnabel off the show permanently. His family has become a mainstay and a favorite among fans, with viewers watching as patriarch John Schnabel handed the family’s mining operation over to the teenage Parker and then sharing in the family’s pain when John later died.

Sharing a 40 of OE at John's service and pouring one out for him.. pic.twitter.com/XittdYuitk — Rick Ness (@GoldrushRick) April 4, 2016

There is more good news for fans of Parker Schnabel. While the Gold Rush Season 8 rumors hint that he may be off the show, there appears to be no real basis for these reports aside from the speculation from fans.

While the Gold Rush Season 8 spoilers remain unresolved, those who want to see Parker Schnabel in his new series won’t have long to wait. Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail will debut on Friday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]