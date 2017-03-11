‘Fox Sports’ Wants Tony Romo As Analyst, Will He Bid Farewell To Football?

Apparently, the Dallas Cowboys will not cut Tony Romo after all. However, that does not mean the veteran marshal will continue to wear the helmet with the solitary star

According to league sources, Tony Romo is now expected to be traded instead of being released. According to sources, teams interested in acquiring Romo’s services via transfer are most likely the Denver Broncos or Houston Texans.

Details of the deal have yet to be released. For now, the Dallas Cowboys now believe there is a potential deal that could work for both Romo and them.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have also been in discussions with the New York Jets over a deal that involves Jets’ quarterback, Trevor Siemian. In case the Jets are not able to acquire Siemian, the team has discussed the possibility of signing Jay Cutler, who has been recently cut from the Chicago Bears. The Bears, on the other hand, have agreed to strike a deal with Mike Glennon, former quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for $45 million and a time span of three seasons.

With Tony Romo ‘s imminent departure from the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback posted a farewell message on Instagram. Let’s take a look at that.

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

In the video, Romo admitted that it had been a “crazy 48 hours,” and that the support he and his family felt from the people has been “overwhelming.”

“I want to say thank you,” said Romo, while listening to a song by Bob Dylan. “I have a lot to think about in the future, we’ll see what happens,” he added. Romo’s wife, Candice, makes a brief appearance in the video.

In other news, Fox Sports wants Romo as an analyst! Will Tony Romo follow in the footsteps of another Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, heading to the Fox broadcast box?

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Fox Sports would like Tony Romo as an analyst and replace John Lynch, who left that job to become the new CEO of the San Francisco 49ers last January.

The report comes after the Cowboys decided not to cut Romo on Thursday, the first day of the NFL’s calendar year, and instead trade him to another team.

Retirement has always been one of Romo’s options. He will turn 37 in April and has struggled with a number of injuries during his career. These included clavicle and back injuries that have limited his participation to just five games over the last two seasons.

Romo has met a couple of times in this offseason with the Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, most recently earlier this week in which it seemed imminent that Romo would be released. Reports from Houston and Denver have suggested that the Texans and Broncos would be interested in Romo, but only as a free agent and not in negotiation.

Romo, a leader in the history of the Cowboys in passing yards and touchdown passes, played in only one series in 2016 and led the Cowboys to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the regular season’s final game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Romo suffered a back-strap fracture in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, prompting Dak Prescott to take the title role in Dallas.

Prescott played so well that the Cowboys lost only one of their first 12 games and by that time, Romo was already recovered, ready to resume his position, but the coaches decided otherwise.

Against this backdrop, Romo publicly acknowledged that Prescott had earned the right to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, although he clearly expressed his desire to continue playing.

Continuing his career may very well be the option that Romo chooses, but there are certainly others, especially outside the field, who would allow Romo to retire and begin his career as an analyst.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]