AntiFa Trends On Twitter: Anti-Fascist ‘Alt-Left’ Group On Lauri Love’s Tweets

The hashtag #AntiFa is a popular one, according to Twitter. When a Twitter user merely types the letter “A” into the social network’s search engine, not only are they met with the # AntiFa hashtag as the third most popular suggestion for words starting with “A” as of this writing, but “ # Antifa # finn” and “#antifascism #ypg” and “ # AntiFa # Rojava” go along with the #AntiFa suggestions. Clicking on those hashtag will bring up plenty of Twitter tweets with talk about punching Nazis and anti-fascism, along with Twitter’s related search suggestions of #berkeley and #basedstickman.

A Google search for news reports about the #AntiFa movement results in articles about the #AntiFa movement, largely a European one, and how it currently looks in the U.S. Called “The Storm Troopers of the New World Order,” according to Right Side News, the AntiFa members are described as “thugs” coming against the right wing, in more force allegedly since President Donald Trump was elected.

The publication known as Bearing Arms asked, “Can Trump Supporters Legally Shoot Left-Wing ‘Antifa‘ Attackers?” The article goes on to pontificate the legal justifications for shooting AntiFa members they claim attacked President Trump’s supporters at rallies, like a recent episode in Berkeley, California, hence the above search suggestion offered by Twitter.

Other conservative websites call AntiFa members “The Sin Of The Left,” as did The Liberty Conservative, pointing to AntiFa members penchant for wearing black masks, inspired by the German Communist Party.

There are a growing amount of Jewish AntiFa activists, with Facebook groups coming against the ‘Alt-Right’ and Neo-Nazis, according to Forward. The publication notes the viral video of Richard Spencer, an American white supremacist, getting punched.

The “Alt-Left” AntiFa members hate racists, claims Elite Daily, noting how the AntiFa members differentiate themselves from liberals by attempting to nip fascism in the bud, almost by any means necessary. The goal of anti-fascists is to not normalize racism.

The AntiFa approach of anti-fascism, according to the Worcester Telegram, earned them the monikers “simple-minded bullies” and “thugs” by that publication.

In case you were still unaware that the war against Fascism is very real and international https://t.co/Lfe3m2l9sd #FridayFeeling #AntiFa — Wub-a-lub-a-dub-dub (@redandblacksky) March 10, 2017

BBC News, alternatively, examined the battle between AntiFa and the alt-right in the U.S., noting that the AntiFi movement has been around since the 1930s in Europe.

The AntiFa group promoted their belief system at Clemson University, according to Heat Street.

A Nazi/AntiFa rally in Sacramento at the capitol in June has brought calls for charges, according to the Sacramento Bee.

White Supremacists Step Up Recruiting on Campus, Report Says: https://t.co/s2XopXxe8M #AntiFa — Ash J (@AshAgony) March 7, 2017

A web cache of the now-suspended Twitter account of Lauri Love‏, once found at the Twitter handle LauriLoveX, shows myhackerhouse.com in his profile, and a previous tweet about Love potentially being sent to prison. The AntiFa activist’s suspension is gaining attention.

“CPS prosecutor again suggests I might be remanded to prison for my own protection against suicide pending extradition to the USA. Not cool.”

On Pastebin, a “call to action” has been put out about his Twitter suspension.

“Lauri Love, aka @LauriLoveX has been permanently banned from Twitter over an alleged ‘violent threat.’ This is a call to action. While it is unclear as to what he posted that got him banned or even suspended in the first place, it is believed that this ‘violent threat’ referenced by the Twitter support team is either Lauri’s Tweets about punching Nazis, or perhaps a post that Lauri made on Facebook after he was temporarily suspended from Twitter, which was later screen-capped and shared by multiple accounts. It is also suspected that those in charge of Twitter are resentful at the fact that Lauri and his community reacted to his suspension by openly expressing their outrage to them directly, so this is their extremely petty way of getting back at Lauri.”

