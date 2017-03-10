Angelina Jolie Reportedly Planning To Adopt Again After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie loves children, as evidenced by the fact that she and Brad Pitt share six children together, but she is now allegedly planning to add to her family and adopt another child once her divorce from Brad Pitt has been finalized.

A source told Hollywood Life that Angelina Jolie reportedly feels that now that her children are getting older, it may be the right time to adopt other children.

“Angelina is going to continue to adopt kids in the future. She feels that it certainly makes a difference. With her current children getting older and the resources she has to accommodate that, it will only be a matter of time before she expands her brood.”

If Angelina Jolie did choose to adopt other children, it is thought that she would most likely travel abroad to do so again, as she did when adopting from Ethiopia, Vietnam and Cambodia. It is also alleged that if Angelina’s divorce from Brad Pitt ends up taking longer than expected, she would be amenable to starting the adoption process a little sooner.

“She would like to clear up everything with Brad before going through with it, but if the divorce process takes longer to complete, she’s OK with moving forward with adopting. Whenever it feels right, really.”

It was reported last month in the Inquisitr that before Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce from Brad Pitt, she had reportedly been hoping the couple could have another child together. Brad Pitt, however, allegedly felt their family was already just the right size and “felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid.” Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also had some different ideas about parenting, and in January, they were trying to work out how best to school their children.

Angelina Jolie Is Ready for More Adoption Following Brad Pitt Split https://t.co/S8eOY7zFVI pic.twitter.com/LmC9BTOFZR — Celebrity news (@celebnewss24) March 10, 2017

“Brad’s team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie’s team rejected the idea. Brad’s team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

It is alleged that Brad Pitt is fully aware that Angelina would still love to adopt other children, even if he isn’t in the picture anymore, and the Inquisitr reports that a source at Hollywood Life has stated that Pitt is concerned about how another adoption will affect the couple’s six children.

Angelina Jolie has recently taken her children with her to Seam Reap, Cambodia, where the family appeared to be enjoying themselves at the conclusion of Jolie’s work on her latest film, First They Killed My Father. Hollywood Life reported that while visiting Cambodia, Vivienne and Knox, 8, were having a lot of fun on a tuk tuk ride. Meanwhile, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and Shiloh attended the premiere of Angelina’s newest film.

Angelina Jolie is said to be extremely proud of Maddox, who just received an executive-producing credit on First They Killed My Father, as the Daily Mail reported. Jolie relished the opportunity to work with her son, especially in the country in which he was born.

“I talked to Maddox about this film and about doing it, and it was him in the final hour who said he was ready, and that he wanted to understand more, and that he wanted to work on it, and he wanted me to make it. Being with him on set and studying the history of this country with him and being with his people was extraordinary.”

Do you think Angelina Jolie will really adopt more children once she is divorced from Brad Pitt, and where might she go to adopt this time?

[Featured Image by Heng Sinith/AP Images]