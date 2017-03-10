‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan And Mackenzie Mauzy Real Love Or Publicity Stunt?

Sam Heughan’s romance with Mackenzie Mauzy seems to be heating up. With the premiere of Outlander’s third season still months away, is their relationship a big PR stunt?

MStars News is reporting that Heughan and Mauzy stepped out in public for the first time during an Oscars party last month. Some Outlander fans reacted warmly to Heughan’s new romance while others speculated how it might affect the upcoming season.

Fans have rooted for Heughan to get with his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe ever since Season 1. With the actor involved with another woman, the chances of him hooking up with Balfe in real life seem smaller than ever. Will this turn some fans away from the show?

While it’s yet to be seen if Heughan and Mauzy last, they appeared more than happy at the party. The couple attended Weinstein and Piaget’s part after the Oscars and cause quite the reaction from fans on social media. Heughan has been linked to Mauzy for a while but this marked their first public appearance as an official couple.

…and then the weekend began! Thank you @piaget for a lovely evening. ????????✨ A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Just Jared released photos from the party that show Heughan and Mauzy having a good time together. Heughan wore a casual button up and jacket for the event while Mauzy donned a white dress suit. The two were more than happy to pose for photos and appeared like they enjoyed the attention.

Heughan rose to fame for his role as Jamie Frazer on Starz’s hit series, Outlander. Heughan has kept his romantic life a secret over the years, which is one reason why so many fans wanted him to get with Balfe. It isn’t known how long he and Mauzy have been dating.

Mauzy recently starred in the film, Into the Woods and appeared on ABC’s popular crime drama, Forever. Sam Heughan and Mauzy have not commented on the status of their relationship or on the PR stunt rumors.

Although Heughan seems happy in his relationship, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Outlander fans were devastated by the news. To make matters worse, Balfe has been showing off her boyfriend in public for the first time as well. The actress stepped out with Tony McGill during a party before the BAFTAs in February.

Panel getting the @emeraldcitycomicon started!! Thank you to everyone who came!! (My phone did NOT go off on stage…Ahem) A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Given their real-life relationships, it’s clear that any romance between Heughan and Balfe is only for the cameras. This is obviously devastating for Outlander fans, who wanted nothing more than to see Heughan and Balfe continue their epic romance in real life.

After all, the two actors share great chemistry on the show and have participated in some pretty steamy scenes together. For many fans, Heughan and Balfe were the perfect couple, both on and off the screen. Unfortunately, Heughan’s appearance with Mauzy is a clear indication that he’s serious about the relationship.

That being said, Balfe and Heughan have told viewers in the past that they are nothing more than friends. In fact, they are constantly hounded with romance questions every season and Heughan addressed the rumors as recently as 2016.

Sneak peek at Outlander Season 3 in SA from one of the crew! Excited to get these tidbits during #droughtlander https://t.co/sc3DrYSg7r pic.twitter.com/dMWzzsLVNI — Outlander Daily (@OutlanderDaily) March 8, 2017

“I don’t know. It’s a strange one,” Heughan shared when asked about Outlander’s intense fan base. “I’m still coming to terms with what it’s like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she’s [Balfe] just wonderful. We’re very good friends.”

Balfe and Heughan have not released any more details about their separate romances. Until more information is revealed, at least fans can look forward to seeing them together on the small screens when Outlander returns with a new season later this year.

Season 3 of Outlander is expected to premiere on Starz sometime this summer.

Tell us! Do you think Sam Heughan’s romance with Mackenzie Mauzy is the real deal? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]