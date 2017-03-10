Brad Pitt’s Friendship With George Clooney Reportedly Destroyed By Angelina

Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie isn’t the only ruined relationship he has to worry about. While his divorce battle rages on, Pitt is trying his best to repair his friendship with George Clooney.

Life & Style stated that Jolie destroyed Pitt’s friendship with Clooney. The former pals weren’t even speaking to each other prior to the divorce and it’s all because Jolie was jealous of Clooney’s wife, Amal.

“Angie couldn’t stand being around Amal, not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy,” a source revealed.

“Amal is educated, accomplished and well-respected in the political world, while Angelina knows people still think of her as an actress above everything else.”

Jolie reportedly said negative things about Amal and didn’t permit Pitt to attend Clooney’s wedding in 2014. The couple, who are expecting twins, tied the knot in Venice. At the time, Pitt and Jolie were working on their film, By the Sea, and production was only hours away from the wedding.

Now that Pitt and Jolie are separated, the actor is trying his best to repair the friendship. With Clooney getting ready to be a dad, the two men are reportedly bonding over fatherhood.

“It took some time for George to forgive and accept Brad because he was really hurt,” the source shared. “But he understands what Brad was up against being married to Angie. She is tough.”

Jolie opened up about the split for the first time last month. While promoting her new film, First They Killed My Father, an emotional Jolie admitted that the divorce was difficult for the kids. After watching the interview, Brad Pitt was reportedly angered by what Jolie said and thought the entire interview was “phony.”

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce,” an insider revealed. “Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

Meanwhile, People reported that Pitt also reached out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after the divorce. An insider close to the actor revealed that he has been texting Aniston non-stop since the split. Pitt and Aniston have remained friends over the years and it doesn’t sound like anything romantic is happening between the two.

Aniston is currently married to Justin Theroux. The couple started dating back in 2011 and just went to Mexico to celebrate Aniston’s 48th birthday. They exchanged vows in the summer of 2015, and made their last public appearance at the Oscars.

While Pitt continues to renew his friendships, Yahoo stated that his custody battle with Jolie is far from over. It’s been almost six months since Jolie filed for divorce and the two have yet to agree on the custody of their six children — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In the latest development, Jolie is allegedly planning a major move to London and wants to take the kids with her. Pitt, however, wants the children to remain with him in Los Angeles and isn’t willing to budge. With the couple at a standoff, a source explained that Jolie wants the kids to decide who they will live with.

It isn’t clear what will happen between Jolie and Pitt in the coming weeks, but Pitt is doing his best to cope with the situation. According to Hollywood Life, Pitt is turning to the arts to deal with the drama of his divorce.

The actor has been spending time with sculptor Thomas Houseago in Los Angeles working on art projects as therapy for the split. In fact, he even skipped out on the Oscars because he was finishing a major project at the studio.

Brad Pitt hasn’t commented about his friendship with Clooney.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]