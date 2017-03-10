‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Baby Girl Looks Just Like Her

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, at the end of January, and as each day goes by, the little girl appears to be looking more and more like her Teen Mom 2 star mom.

“Baby Ensley is Jenelle Evans’s mini-me,” reads a new headline from the Stir, who shared a photo as evidence of their claim.

“Jenelle Evans has been having lots of fun with her new daughter, Ensley Jolie, and in her most recent picture, we can’t get over how much Ensley is Jenelle’s mini me! Seriously, the genetics are strong with this one,” the outlet wrote to readers on March 7.

Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child on January 24 and quickly shared the first photo of the baby on her Instagram page. As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans’ co-star, Chelsea Houska, welcomed her second child, a baby boy, one day later and also confirmed the birth with a photo of her son on Instagram.

Far more precious than jewels. A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:14am PST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another a short time after the reality star split from her former fiancé, Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, son Kaiser, 2. Prior to their split, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith became engaged during a visit to St. Thomas. However, just weeks after their split, they began to be plagued by drama — and a couple of arrests.

In the summer of 2015, Jenelle Evans’ volatile relationship with Nathan Griffith came to a head, and a short time after their split, she moved on with Eason and he moved on with Jessica Henry.

Jenelle Evans is known to move quickly when it comes to her relationships, and her time with Eason has been no different. As fans witnessed, the couple moved in with one another within weeks of the start of their romance, and about six months later, Evans became pregnant with their daughter.

Although Jenelle Evans denied reports of a pregnancy online and on Teen Mom 2 during the months after she conceived, she ultimately confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram in August just days before hitting the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, which were also attended by her co-star, Kailyn Lowry. During the event, Evans gave fans the first look at her baby bump.

We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Following Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s engagement, the reality star and mother of three opened up about her upcoming wedding.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer… We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy. Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

Although Jenelle Evans and David Eason haven’t nailed down any exact plans to wed quite yet, Jenelle Evans is thrilled to start her future with Eason and proceeded to gush over her partner of nearly two years.

“I want to marry David because he’s a great father, he’s a great best friend, he’s faithful, he’s loyal to me. It’s the best relationship I’ve ever had,” Jenelle Evans revealed.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her growing family, including her fiance David Eason, be sure to tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]