WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania’ Main Event, Goldberg Vs Lesnar, Reigns Vs Undertaker

The latest WWE rumors concern the main event of WrestleMania 33 and how long it’s expected to last, the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker showdown at the event, and an addition to the SmackDown Live side of the women’s roster.

As of now, the WrestleMania 33 main event is likely to be the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar rematch. The bout was the first one announced for the biggest WWE show of the year and is likely the culmination of a months-long feud between the men. The pair first faced off at WrestleMania 20, in what was the last match for both at the time. Lesnar returned in 2012, and Goldberg came back in 2016. The latter’s first match in over a decade was against Lesnar at Survivor Series, when he beat the previously unstoppable Lesnar in under 90 seconds.

The pair tussled once again in the Royal Rumble, with Goldberg quickly eliminating Lesnar from the match. The WrestleMania match was soon set with an added level of interest: it will now be for the WWE Universal Championship after Goldberg captured it from Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane earlier this month.

Not only is it a match between two major, long-standing stars in the pro wrestling industry, thus possibly generating more interest among fans, this main event is possibly seen as a way to add more credibility to a title that was only created in August.

Although WrestleMania 33 is again expected to run around seven hours, don’t think the main event will be a drawn-out 30-minute mat-wrestled bout like the Triple H vs. Roman Reigns main event from last year. Instead, Goldberg and Lesnar are likely to have a match running around five to seven minutes, according to Cageside Seats. Lesnar is likely to win the bout, according to WWE rumors.

Meanwhile, another major WrestleMania match will pit Roman Reigns, the man WWE has groomed to take over from John Cena as the company’s top star, against the legendary Undertaker. While it’s likely that the fans in Orlando will overwhelmingly boo him, a Roman Reigns’ heel turn is not expected at WrestleMania or anytime soon.

However, WWE rumors suggest Reigns is in line to beat Undertaker, becoming only the second man to do so at WrestleMania. It’s hard to see fans embracing Reigns any more than they already do should he be booked to pin Taker, perhaps running counter-intuitively to WWE’s hopes for Reigns.

This week, WWE fans found out that Alexa Bliss will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania against every available women’s wrestler on the roster. While that certainly includes Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Mickie James (with Nikki Bella tied up in a mixed tag match), the announcement opens the door for new and returning wrestlers to appear in the match. One of those competitors could be Tamina Snuka, who has been out of action since last fall, and that would mark her officially joining the SmackDown Live women’s roster. Former champion Naomi could also return from injury in the match.

/Kairi Hojo signed with the WWE? I am blessed. ???? pic.twitter.com/6RPePiezjz — Versus The World. (@GlitzAndBullets) March 10, 2017

Elsewhere, WWE rumors suggest that Stardom standout Kairi Hojo has signed a deal with WWE. Hojo is known for her high-energy, impactful style and a wicked elbow drop finisher. According to the Wrestling Observer, Hojo has signed a three-year contract and will start with WWE next month.

Lastly, outside of WWE rumors but still very much in the realm of pro wrestling, there’s an update on the future of Mike Bennett and Maria. The pair left Impact Wrestling recently, just before the latest set of tapings. It seems likely that they’re returning to Ring of Honor.

