WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns To Turn Heel After Defeating Undertaker At WrestleMania

With just a few weeks to go before WrestleMania, the latest WWE rumors are revolving around all the hot matches that are coming up at “wrestling’s biggest night.” With Roman Reign currently one of Raw’s biggest babyfaces — a role which, incidentally, doesn’t suit him — the latest WWE rumors about him turning heel again — after, of course, defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania — are bubbling to the surface again. But does that mean the rumors are true?

According to Forbes‘ latest round of WWE rumors, despite some reports that claim that there are “no plans” to turn Reigns heel after WrestleMania, this is one of those “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” things, and they believe that not only are there plans for the WWE to turn Reigns heel, but it’s one of the worst decisions the WWE could make.

“Reigns has earned the support (or at the least the interest) of WWE fans even though the booking of his babyface character has been mediocre or downright poor at times. He’s, in a way, become the new John Cena, that polarizing babyface star that fans want to turn heel, but in reality, the more polarizing he becomes, the more unlikely he is to turn heel. Reigns generates those Cena-like reactions, and unless he suddenly starts to get the silent treatment, it would make very little to no sense for WWE to take the monumental risk it would be to turn him heel.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from ComicBook, legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has given his feedback on what he thinks should happen between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at the biggest wrestling night of the year.

Never one to mince his words or provide a right laugh when needed, the barbecue sauce magnate and podcaster had a lot to say.

“Taker/Reigns interaction was money. Loved the choke slam and so did the fans in the great, wrestling city of Chicago. I’d likely put Reigns over in Orlando via cheating to gain an unfair advantage as it would facilitate Reigns leaving WrestleMania with immense heat and bragging rights to carry Roman farther down the road. That obviously sets up the eventual ‘face turn which will make Roman Reigns the huge, fan favorite, face of the company talent that has been WWE’s focus for a long while.”

And finally, the latest WWE rumor from Cageside Seats suggest that one of the reasons the Reigns-Undertaker match will be so popular is because it’s designed, specifically, for the fans.

“The Big Dog and the Dead Dog are set to square off at WrestleMania for ownership of a yard, and I for not could not be more…well, intrigued as to how WWE plans to pull this off. Given all that we know of how Vince and Co. view Roman Reigns, it’s hard to imagine they are planning a heel turn here. Roman Reigns is a face; Undertaker is the face. A large portion of the fan base loves to hate Roman; Almost all of the fanbase loves to love Taker. If Vince and Co. think this will be The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, they are sadly mistaken. Which is why I say that this match-up should not be about yards or legacies or whether or not a man wearing mascara can beat up a man with permanently wet hair.”

