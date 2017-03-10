Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin Split: ‘TVD’ Stars Reportedly Called It Quits

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin are among the celebrity couples who broke up in 2017 if any of the latest reports are true.

It looks like Paul Wesley is available once again because, according to sources for different media publications, the Vampire Diaries actor and his girlfriend of almost four years have gone their separate ways. A source for E! News, the publication that first reported the breakup, claimed that Paul and Phoebe’s “relationship just ran its course,” although they remained friends.

Wesley and Tonkin first sparked split rumors after fans noticed that the Originals actress has stopped wearing the Cartier promise ring her boyfriend gave her, Us Weekly reported. The pair has been known to pack on the PDA and regularly update their social media with their sweet photos, but Phoebe has already deleted several of them.

It was noted that Paul Wesley has not posted about him and Phoebe in three months and Phoebe Tonkin has not done the same thing in eight months. Although absence from social media is not a basis for a conclusion, it served as a big hint, especially since Paul and Phoebe usually post PDA photos.

Happy birthday to this beautiful babe. You make me a happy man. Love you. A post shared by Paul Wesley (@paulvedere) on Jul 12, 2016 at 6:23am PDT

Fans have hounded an Instagram photo of Wesley and Tonkin from last year. Apparently, a lot of those who are rooting for their relationship are not happy with the report of their breakup; some are even in denial because they think the couple has always been good together.

The Vampire Diaries co-stars have yet to comment on the reports, but a source for Us Weekly confirmed that Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have definitely split, adding that they are no longer living under the same roof.

Wesley was last spotted on Tuesday arriving in Toronto. He was in the area to direct an episode of Shadowhunters. The Freeform fantasy series based on Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments stars Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, and Dominic Sherwood, among others. Wesley has directed several episodes of The Vampire Diaries in the past, but it will be his first time directing an episode of Shadowhunters.

On the other hand, Phoebe Tonkin was at the Place de la Republique on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day. She was also in Paris to attend Fashion Week. It remains unclear when the couple said their goodbyes, but the last time they were spotted together was in December, when they were traveling to Australia for the holiday to be with Tonkin’s family.

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2012. Tonkin played the recurring role of Hayley Marshall and Wesley played one of the lead roles, Stefan Salvatore. Tonkin left TVD and signed on to do The Originals in 2013. The two started to hit it off in that year, just months after Wesley’s split from ex-wife, Torrey DeVitto. Torrey and Paul met while starring in the 2007 film Killer Movie. They married in 2011 but divorced after only two years.

This is not the first time reports of Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin’s split surfaced. In 2016, Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that demands from work may have strained their relationship. Is the break up for real this time? E! News has already reached out to the couple’s representatives for comment.

Paul Wesley not only ended a chapter in his personal life but also in his work as he is set to play Stefan for the last time in the season finale of The Vampire Diaries, which airs tonight, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Tonkin, on the other hand, will return to The Originals Season 4, which premieres on March 17.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]