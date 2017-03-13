Blake Shelton Allegedly Feels Guilt Over Miranda Lambert: Gwen Stefani Jealous?

It’s been more than a year since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert shocked the world of country music by announcing that they were separating. Shelton soon began dating Gwen Stefani, while Lambert took somewhat longer to find a new love in Anderson East. But now a new report claims that Blake and Miranda recently reunited, with the country music king allegedly telling Lambert that he was feeling guilty about their divorce. Is Gwen jealous, and will she find a way to use music to get revenge on her boyfriend’s ex-wife Miranda?

Lambert has already shared her feelings about the painful divorce in her new album, but In Touch told readers that Miranda also “is getting her revenge on the No Doubt singer in the form of her newest album, The Weight of These Wings.”

A friend of Lambert’s told the magazine that Stefani “has got to be devastated by what a modern country masterpiece Miranda’s made.” Moreover, Lambert’s success has reportedly reminded Gwen about Shelton’s romantic history, and the friend also revealed that’s caused issues.

“With Miranda’s album making news like this, it’s a constant reminder of Blake’s past with another woman.”

As for how Shelton feels about Lambert amid his romantic relationship with Stefani, he allegedly poured out all his feelings during a recent reunion. The country music king met up with Miranda in Nashville, and their initial polite chat turned into a heartfelt confession from Blake, according to En Stars, which quoted a source who described the reunion between the former couple.

Shelton was “pouring his heart out” about how much he missed Lambert, according to the insider.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer,” said the source.

Moreover, the insider predicted that if and when Stefani learned about the reunion between Shelton and his ex-wife, she would “go nuts” because of her alleged issues.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

But Stefani might not know about the alleged reunion, according to the source, who also stated that Shelton allegedly didn’t tell Gwen the details of his meeting with Miranda. Instead, Blake allegedly told his girlfriend that he “avoided” Lambert and “didn’t speak to her” at the event.

As a result, the insider predicted that the reunion between Shelton and Miranda could cause problems for his relationship with Stefani.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen.”

But Stefani allegedly has her own plan for getting revenge on Lambert, according to In Touch, which quoted an insider’s details about Gwen’s alleged decision to throw shade at Lambert in the form of music.

“Gwen is ready to unleash some very personal songs about Miranda being the constant third wheel in [her] life,” said the source.

“She’s also written several songs in which she calls Miranda out for just giving [Blake Shelton] up so easily.”

Stefani reportedly viewed Lambert’s album as a “direct shot at her and Blake,” according to the insider, who said that Gwen “had really tried to take the high road” in her relationship with Miranda. But that plan of taking the “high road” where Lambert is concerned is “over,” added the source.

“Miranda won’t see it coming, and that is what Gwen is counting on,” noted the insider.

Although the publication described the alleged revenge songs as “a bitter pill for Miranda to swallow following her highly-publicized divorce with the country singer,” Lambert does have someone to comfort her. The country music star and Anderson East recently welcomed in the New Year together, according to People.

“Goodbye 2016. Thanks for everything! Here’s to 2017… to lessons and blessin’s, music and memories, friendships and hardships. I’m ready for all,” wrote Lambert on Instagram. “And I’m so thankful to ring in this new year with love.”

Anderson and Miranda began their romantic relationship last December, nearly half a year after she and Shelton split. Although Lambert has avoided making public comments about her new romance, she did responded to slams on social media about a photo of herself with East.

“Just now when I looked I realized so many comments were judgmental and negative,” wrote Miranda.

Lambert and East cuddled in the photo, but some commentators wrote that Miranda looked “miserable,” while others criticized how Anderson looked.

“Cowardly people hiding behind a keyboard or a cell phone writing their useless comments about our eyes and clothes and body language,” retorted Lambert. “What a bunch of bulls—.”

