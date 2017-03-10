‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Updates Fans On Baby Boy Amid Adam Lind Drama

Chelsea Houska recently shared new details about her baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer, with her many fans and followers on Twitter.

Just under two months after welcoming her second child, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about the baby’s name, which she recently discovered has ties to her family.

“Found out that my great grandfathers middle name was Watson….kinda cool 🙂 I had no idea the name was anywhere in the family!” Chelsea Houska wrote on her Twitter page on March 8.

Then, after a fan asked the reality star why she decided on Watson Cole as her son’s name, she explained, “Because we liked it…..?”

Chelsea Houska also recently revealed that she endured a nature birth and has been breastfeeding her son ever since. “It’s amazing! The first month was the hardest, we are getting a good rhythm now,” she gushed.

Chelsea Houska announced she and Cole DeBoer would be welcoming their first child together in a blog post to fans last July. In her post, Houska revealed that she was pregnant and noted her baby’s due date as February 2017. However, the baby arrived early and on January 25, Houska took to Instagram, where she shared the first photo of her little boy.

As they awaited the birth of their son, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, who began dating in 2014, made their relationship official when they tied the knot in a small ceremony in South Dakota surrounded by a group of their closest friends and family members. While the Teen Mom 2 star does want to eventually celebrate her marriage with a bigger group (and when she isn’t pregnant), she has yet to confirm any plans to do so. Instead, she and DeBoer appear to be keeping themselves busy with their growing family.

As Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer enjoy their family time, rumors are swirling in regard to Adam Lind and his potential exit from Teen Mom 2. Although Lind has been starring alongside Chelsea Houska for the past several years, a report last week suggested he had been refusing to film with MTV since taping a scene at his daughter Aubree’s softball game months ago.

“He hasn’t been filmed since the time at Aubree’s softball game where he told the producer to get out of his face,” a source revealed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “The crew still contacts him to let him know every time they are filming, but he has yet to ever respond to any of them.”

Days prior, a Radar Online source claimed Adam Lind had quit Teen Mom 2 after Season 7B because of the ongoing backlash he’s received due to his portrayal on the reality show. “[Adam Lind] just wants to live his life & not be bad-mouthed all the time,” an insider claimed. “He is living the normal quiet life. He’s working on a friend’s car lot doing mechanic work.”

During the currently airing episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been seen preparing for the upcoming birth of Watson Cole, which may or may not be featured as the series continues, and at one point, DeBoer was seen building a crib for the baby.

Although Adam Lind may not be apart of the series’ upcoming eighth season, there is no reason to believe that Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will not appear.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, including husband Cole DeBoer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

