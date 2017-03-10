‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Cast Rumors: Are Corinne And Chad In For Season 4?

There’s still an entire season of The Bachelorette to go before Bachelor In Paradise returns to ABC, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating who will make up the cast this summer. From Corinne Olympios to Luke Pell, here are all of the rumored cast so far.

Life & Style reports that Olympios was doubtful she’d be on BIP following her stint with Nick Viall on The Bachelor. Although Olympios admitted that it was “too early to tell” if she’d make it on the show, Viall seemed certain fans haven’t seen the last of her.

“She will be in Paradise,” Viall shared. “Corinne, please do Paradise!”

When they swore they were gonna roast me, but I stay #WINNING ???????????? #womentellall A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

Bustle reports Olympios might not be a good fit for BIP. While her appearance sounds endlessly entertaining, Olympios isn’t the same type of villain as someone like Chad Johnson. In fact, Olympios sounded very hesitant to join the show during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, especially considering the barrage of hate she endured on The Bachelor.

Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson is no stranger to BIP. Johnson didn’t have a great outing on the show back in Season 3 and host Chris Harrison eventually booted him from the set because of his drunken behavior. Despite his actions, Johnson already confirmed that he’ll be a part of Season 4. In fact, he’s already looking forward to mingling with his co-stars and seeing what they are really like in front of the cameras.

“Too many to mention, really, based upon looks, but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person,” he explained.

We're just misunderstood ???? Team Olichorinne @oliviacaridi @colympios A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Luke Pell, who was on JoJo Fletcher’s season with Johnson, was on the verge of starring on The Bachelor before producers made a last minute decision to go with Viall. While he missed out on the lead role, Pell sounded like he might be interested in finding love on Bachelor In Paradise.

“I like Mexico, I like sitting on the beach with attractive people I like, and margaritas and mariachi bands, so I don’t know, maybe,” he stated. “We’ll see.”

????????do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life #monday ????????‍♂️. ????: @abbybekah @sstandardco A post shared by LUKE PELL (@luke__pell) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:01am PST

According to E! News, Alexis Waters was confident she’ll be packing her bags for Mexico this summer. The former Bachelor suitor admitted that she’s totally down for mingling on BIP but wasn’t sure if she’d still be single this summer. If she isn’t dating anyone, then Waters revealed that Johnson is definitely on her radar.

Grant Kemp agreed to exchange vows with Lace Morris on the Season 3 finale of BIP. Given how Kemp and Morris later broke off their engagement, Kemp was hesitant on returning for a second run. Not only did Kemp admit that BIP was difficult, but he also said that his return would depend on who else was coming on the show.

Danielle Maltby, who competed on Viall’s season, is also hesitant about appearing on BIP this summer. For the neonatal nurse, she isn’t sure if the show is worth risking her job. She is, of course, willing to take the risk if the right men are involved.

“I don’t know if the hospital will let me take off more time. My job is everything to me and they are so good to me… so I don’t know. I don’t want to do anything that would put my job in jeopardy,” she explained. “It would depend on the caliber of men.”

Producers have not leaked any spoilers about the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, but it would be pretty amazing if Olympios, Pell and Johnson all decided to give it a go.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs on ABC Monday night while the new season of Bachelor in Paradise will kick of this summer on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]