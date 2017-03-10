NFL Rumors: Quarterback Moves — Jimmy Garoppolo, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler

This time of year, guys like Jimmy Garoppolo, Jay Cutler and Brock Osweiler come up frequently when discussing teams in the NFL who need a legitimate quarterback if they want a reasonable chance at qualifying for the NFL Playoffs and making a run at the Super Bowl. Until moves are actually made, there’s a lot of fuss about NFL rumors, as fans debate whether the Cleveland Browns should hold on to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, or if they should trade it away for a new quarterback like AJ McCarron or Tony Romo. With the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine officially in the past, every analyst wants to share their mock drafts and tell NFL owners from struggling teams which free agents they can’t afford to pass on.

In the latest NFL quarterback news and rumors, Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram account was hacked, the Chicago Bears replaced Jay Cutler with Tampa Bay back-up Mike Glennon, and Brock Osweiler may get traded again after being acquired by the Cleveland Browns in a trade with the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Leaving New England?

As reported by Sporting News, the Instagram post from Jimmy Garoppolo’s account indicating that he was leaving the New England Patriots was nothing more than a hoax: as it happens so often, someone hacked his account. They posted a picture of Jimmy celebrating New England’s Super Bowl 51 victory with the words, “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.” While there are certainly a number of teams that would be interested in acquiring the services of Garoppolo, the Pats have gone on record stating they have no intention of trading Tom Brady’s back-up.

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌???? A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Chicago Bears Release Jay Cutler and Sign Mike Glennon

After eight tumultuous seasons with Da Bears, the Daily Herald reports that Jay Cutler was officially released from the Chicago Bears on Thursday after a 2016 season that was shortened to just five starts after some injuries. His first season with the Bears was the only season in which he started all 16 games. After injuries to his thumb and shoulder in 2016, he was out for the season after Chicago’s fifth game. As speculated by Fox Sports, Cutler is a likely candidate to land a back-up QB job in Jacksonville (behind Blake Bortles), Miami (behind Ryan Tannehill) or Arizona (behind Carson Palmer), or even a starting position for the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Bears have already signed Tampa Bay back-up quarterback Mike Glennon, who has thrown a total of 11 passes in the last two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Are the Browns Going to Trade Brock Osweiler Again?

The Denver Broncos wanted to get Brock Osweiler’s expensive contract off of their books, and the Cleveland Browns — who are perpetually desperate for a quarterback — had room for him on their roster. The team who already has this year’s first and 12th overall selections in the NFL Draft also took Denver’s second round draft pick for 2018, and agreed to swap some third and fourth round picks.

However, almost as soon as the deal was official, it appeared as though Cleveland wasn’t interested in giving Brock a chance to run their offense. As reported by the Boston Herald, it was just hours after the trade was announced that there were reports of Cleveland trying to trade Osweiler away. The Browns could acquire even more draft picks, if any other teams show interest in Brock’s services.

This year’s NFL Scouting Combine concluded on March 6. NFL Free Agency officially began on Thursday, March 9. The 2017 NFL Draft will take place over three days, April 27-29, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The 2017 NFL Season begins on September 7.

