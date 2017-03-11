‘Quantico’ Season 3 Renewal Uncertain, Priyanka Chopra Starrer Rating Declines

Fans are still assured of a couple of episodes before Quantico Season 2 is over. Episode 14, titled “LNWILT” will air later this month on March 20 while the fifteenth episode, titled “Mockingbird” will air a week later on March 27, 2017. Beyond that, however, the fate of the series is far from certain; Quantico Season 3 renewal still hangs in the balance.

The uncertainty regarding the Quantico Season 3 renewal or cancellation is due to the show’s declining rating and viewership. While Priyanka Chopra still sizzles in her role as main protagonist Alex, fans are just not as thrilled this season as they were when the show premiered.

For instance, the Quantico Season 1 premiere managed to garner a total of over seven million viewers. Its season 2 premiere, however, wooed only 3.64 million viewers, a sharp decline from the previous season’s figures. From the second season premiere, viewership continued to decline further with the show’s latest episode, episode 13, attracting only 2.47 million viewers.

In fact, the declining rating of the show is a major factor in the perceived uncertainty for a Quantico Season 3 renewal. For instance, TV By The Numbers has now downgraded the series to a likely cancellation status.

The publication recently made a report analyzing the likelihood of renewal or cancellation for ABC shows. Aside from the Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico Season 3, the other shows rated include Secrets and Lies, Dr. Ken, Agents of SHIELD, One Upon a Time, How to Get Away With Murder, Scandal, Designated Survivor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Black-ish and Modern Family.

The post, written by The Cancel Bear, also came with its own unique rating system. A five bears mark means that a particular show will surely be renewed by May this year, four bears mean that a show is likely to be renewed by May, three bears mean that the odds of being cancelled or renewed are even, two bears mean a likely cancellation of the show to be announced by May and a single bear means cancellation is certain.

Based on the rating system, three ABC shows got the five bears marks which mean that their renewals are viewed as certain. These include Modern Family, The Goldbergs and Black-ish. Meanwhile, more popular shows such as HTGAWM, Designated Survivor, Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy have the odds of getting renewed in their favor as they were given the four bears mark. Unfortunately, a Quantico Season 3 renewal is less certain as the show was only given the two bears mark. In fact, based on the report, the Priyanka Chopra starrer is more likely to be canceled than renewed.

However, things may not be as bleak as they appear to be. While ratings are definitely a big factor in determining the Quantico Season 3 renewal or cancellation, there are still other factors at work that may still save the show according to a Carter Matt report.

One of the factors that could help secure a Quantico Season 3 renewal is the stellar power of its lead actress Priyanka Chopra. The actress continues to shine in her performance as Alex in the second season, superb acting that is reflected in the recent People’s Choice Award Chopra got this year, twice in a row.

Another thing going for the show is its international appeal. Led by Priyanka Chopra, the series managed to pull a huge international following, a factor that might be taken into account when deciding the cancellation or renewal of Quantico Season 3.

Meanwhile, fans must not let the uncertainty of the future dampen their enjoyment of the moment. Quantico Season 2 episode 14 will finally arrive this March 20 and will continue the edge of your seat plot that the show is known for.

According to Quantico Season 2 spoilers by Carter Matt, episode 14’s plot follows the G20 hostage incident. Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her team will have a big global conspiracy to unmask but, thankfully, they will have help. A joint task force will be formed secretly, albeit illegally, bringing in FBI and CIA agents to get the job done.



[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]