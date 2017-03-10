‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Continues To Feud With Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry wants her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, to move on.

Earlier this week, during a taping of the live Teen Mom 2 after show, Kailyn Lowry recalled a moment when Marroquin came into their marital home through the basement and refused to leave. As she explained of the odd encounter, which happened after they had called it quits, Marroquin stayed in their home until police were called.

“It was uncomfortable and unexpected,” Kailyn Lowry explained to fans, according to a report by Radar Online. “I don’t want to go through it again. It was crazy. I hope we both move on.”

“I feel bad he hasn’t moved on as quickly as I did,” she continued of their ongoing problems. “Javi believes every single rumor. How many times can I say sorry about what I’ve done? I can’t apologize for something I didn’t do. He can’t believe everything he hears.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in a courthouse in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln, now three, one year later. Around the same time, they held a second wedding ceremony, which was attended by many family members and friends, as well as a few of their co-stars.

After the couple’s second wedding and the birth of their son, things between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin appeared to take a turn for the worse and during an episode of the show a couple of seasons ago, Marroquin became concerned about the private messages being sent between his wife and another man. The following year, after seemingly mending their marriage, Lowry and Marroquin found themselves at odds with one another yet again and after Marroquin traveled to Qatar with the Air Force, Lowry confirmed the end of their marriage.

As the Teen Mom 2 after show continued, Kailyn Lowry, who became pregnant just months after splitting from her now-ex-husband, said she and Javi Marroquin need to put their differences aside for the sake of their son.

On Twitter, he responded.

“It’s not possible,” Marroquin tweeted. “I don’t need your ‘friendship’ don’t play mother Teresa now.” He also added, “Friendship and co-parenting are two different things.”

Meanwhile, after appearing on the after show, Kailyn Lowry tweeted, “Did me dirty & I still wish the best for you.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed she and Javi Marroquin were divorcing in May of last year while he was deployed. Shortly thereafter, Marroquin returned to their home in Delaware, where he discovered Lowry at their marital home with another man.

Just days after announcing her pregnancy on her official website, Kailyn Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against her former husband.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin explained to Radar Online at the time of the filing. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

According to an insider, Kailyn Lowry filed the PFA because Marroquin would allegedly “show up at her home aggressively.”

“I never once put my hands on any female,” Javi Marroquin tweeted. “I guess texting someone the truth falls under that now. I guess people are desperate when they have no ammo. They’ll make up lies to try and take me down.”

