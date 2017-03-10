Jay Cutler On Jets Radar After Being Cut Loose : Will Chicago Bears Regret It?

Jay Cutler will no longer be Chicago Bear’s quarterback. The team announced Thursday that it fired its quarterback for the past eight seasons. The team had signed a seven-year contract with a budget of $126 million in 2014.

Cutler came to the NFL in 2006 from Vanderbilt University. He was selected in the first round by the Denver Broncos, with whom he played his first three seasons.

He then came to Chicago in 2009 and played his best season in 2011 when he led the Chicago Bears to the final of the National Conference. However, the team fell short to Green Bay in a game in which Jay Cutler was injured in the second half.

In his eight years in the City of Winds, Cutler won half of the 102 games he played, with a total of 154 passes and 109 interceptions, the sixth largest since 2009. Three different quarterbacks started at least one game in 2016 with the Bears: Cutler, Brian Hoyer, and Matt Barkley. After Cutler’s dismissal, none remain on the roster, as Hoyer will sign with the 49ers and Barkley is a free agent.

Chicago is expected to sign Mike Glennon, a former player of Tampa Bay, to become the starter in 2017. The Bears are also expected to offer a three-year, $45 million contract to Jameis Winston’s understudy, according to NFL. Glennon, who was elected in the third round of the 2013 Draft from North Carolina State, started 18 games between 2013 and 2014 with the Bucs, with 5-13. In his career, he has completed 59.4 percent of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Despite the given news that Jay Cutler’s career with the Chicago Bears will come to an end, the player’s stature cannot be shirked aside. After all, Cutler holds almost all of the pin records in the franchise’s history, but all indications point that he will only be remembered for leading the Bears to a playoff appearance in eight seasons, always failing to reach the desired goal in the deciding matches.

It is also true that Cutler’s injuries came about when the entire team needed him most. The 33-year-old veteran played in just five games last season with a toe and shoulder injury, implying that the team played in a highly disadvantageous position and hence at a losing end.

Cutler injured his right shoulder which is why he had to go undergo surgery last December. Among Chicago’s most outstanding athletes, Cutler’s stay with the team was marked by a stark contrast between his latent potential and actual performance as well as by inconsistencies of a passer who had a great class but lacked consistency as far as his performance playing for the Bears was concerned.

Jay Cutler pitched for 109 interceptions in 102 regular-season games with the Chicago team, including the worst record of his career, of 26 intercepted balls he threw in 2009. At the height of his performance, Chicago Bears decided to take in Jay Cutler at a high price relative to what his former team, Broncos of Denver offered him.

Cutler led the Bears to the National Conference Championship (NFC) game in 2010, where he suffered a knee injury but only at the compensation for receiving the best passer rate of 92.3 in 2015. However, these achievements were easily eclipsed because he always had to be on the field to protect the game of his team, which also showed no continuity, especially on the offense. The Bears hired six different offensive coordinators during Cutler’s stay with the team, which many consider was the main reason to bring out the best in Cutler. However, history has its own way of writing itself.

