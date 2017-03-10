Philippines Fans Sign Petition To Meet Song Joong-Ki, Will Song Hye-Kyo Join?

When it comes to honoring Hallyu, Philippines has always been the frontrunner.

Be it online or offline, fans in Philippines have been vocal about expressing their love for Hallyu. There is always room for South Korean food, fashion, and entertainment among the Filipino community.

The most recent obsession among Philippines K-pop fans is Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the stars who stole the show in the military romance Descendants of the Sun.

On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, fans from Philippines are seen to be active in posting fun facts about their favorite SongSong couple.

Despite this craze for Hallyu, Philippines has not hosted a single fan meet for Song Joong-Li, the adorable star who captured many young hearts when he donned the role of the romantic Captain Yoo Shi-jin.

Fans in Philippines are hoping to see their beloved star this year.

Over thousand fans have signed a petition in change.Org, requesting Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-ki’s agency, to host a fan meeting in Philippines.

“We, Filipino fans of Song Joong Ki are requesting Blossom Entertainment to include Manila, Philippines on his Asian Tour. We, Song Joong Ki’s fans would like to see THE BIG BOSS in person. Thank you! God Bless and more power to SJK’s career,” the petition read.

Apart from this petition, fans from Philippines have been badgering Blossom Entertainment on their Facebook page, requesting them to host a fan meeting for Song Joong-ki in Philippines.

Mini Fan Meeting On Sunday

Be it online or offline, Filipino fans have always been innovative while expressing their love for Song Joong-ki. According to a fan page on Twitter, Filipino fans will be hosting a mini gathering on March 12 to celebrate White Day and honor their favorite star.

The event will be held at McDonald’s Bluebay Walk from 3:30 P.M.to 5:30 P.M.

Jing Cisneros, admin of a Song Joong-ki Song Hye-kyo Facebook page, has done a great job in sharing updates about the SongSong Couple. This young page admin, who is also from Philippines, has great admiration for K-dramas, particularly Descendants of the Sun.

Shedding light on the personality of SongSong Couple fans, she said, “SongSong shippers have a different personality but most of them are sensitive. They are easily angered when someone speaks ill of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. They are loyal and supportive. Most of the followers on this page are students.”

The influence of Hallyu has been particularly significant in the production of telenovelas, said Dr. Crisanta Flores, a professor of Filipino Literature at the University of the Philippines in Diliman.

“Korean soap operas were initially quite different from the locally produced series. From the usual poverty-ridden (Filipino) narratives, the (Korean) stories are light,” she said, according to a report by Rappler.

Florinda Mateo, another professor from the University of Philippines, seconds her opinion.

“The primary reason why Filipinos are so enamored with Korean dramas is the storytelling. It’s not as much about the plot as about the way stories are told,” said Mateo.

Mateo explained that Filipino K-drama lovers are amazed at the pace of the K-drama. “It is amazing how fast a story could be told, how fast a plot can develop and the manner of acting — which is quite different from the brand of acting that we know from Filipino actors,” she said.

Only time will tell if Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will meet their loyal fans in Philippines. Considering China is banning all things Hallyu, a loyal fan base like Philippines will do its bit to enhance the careers of K-pop stars.

This photo during Dots Bts Scene from KBS Blue-ray Dots DVD i miss yoo si jin and kang mo yeon #SongJoongKi #SongHyeKyo #SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/QuG8QHKCqI — KikyoCoupleOFC_Phil (@PhilKikyocouple) March 10, 2017

Meanwhile, fans in Philippines are keeping their fingers crossed.

[Featured Image By Kin Cheung and Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]