‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Corinne Olympios Engaged While Competing For Nick’s Heart?

The Bachelor 2017 contestant Corinne Olympios has allegedly “had a fiance the entire show,” according to a former fling. Corinne, who made it to the top four ladies who were competing for Nick Viall’s heart, is now being accused of joining the show for reality fame.

Corinne Olympios was certainly a central focus on the 2017 season of The Bachelor. The reality show contestant was cast as the “villain” in the house almost immediately, which provided the audience with entertainment throughout the show.

When they swore they were gonna roast me, but I stay #WINNING ???????????? #womentellall A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

However, now it looks like Corinne may have joined The Bachelor to get ahead in her own career, not to find love with Nick Viall, as she had claimed.

A blogger named Keith Berman claimed to have hooked up with Corinne, 24, two years ago and recently told Us Weekly that she “insisted” that she was with someone as recently as last month but asked him to keep the information to himself.

“She said to me, ‘We’re still together. I don’t want anyone to know – you have to keep this a secret for me.”‘

Ahhhhhh!!! So funnnnn! @enews ❗️ Thanks SO MUCH for having me on! Appreciate all the laughs and love! ❤???????????????? #enews #teamcorn A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

The blogger said that he thinks Corinne wanted to keep her engagement a secret because she did not want the audience to think that she was appearing on The Bachelor for “the wrong reasons.”

Multiple sources have reportedly come forward and confirmed to the magazine that Corinne was engaged.

Corinne has vehemently denied all of the rumors that she was or is engaged to E! News. The Bachelor star claimed that she and Keith Berman were “never anything.”

“No. I’m not engaged. Are you kidding me? This is getting so ridiculous.” “I’m getting fed up with all these rumors. Especially the rumors about Keith Berman.”

Don't miss it! ???????????? @accesshollywood thanks for having me on! ❤ A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:29am PST

Corinne told reporters that she was totally confused by the situation and the media scandal that Keith had caused.

“Keith Berman and I literally, literally are zero. Never were anything, never anything. He is the last person on the planet that I ever thought would have a media scandal. What? I’m so confused.”

Berman wrote on his blog, Live From The Gutter, that he and The Bachelor contestant had “a little fling… two years ago.” His most recent entry claimed that they “just made out every time we saw each other.”

Berman titled the blog post: “Corinne has America by the Balls…Trust me I’d know!”

Well that just happened.. ???? Thank you @goodmorningamerica for having me, it was a blast! ????????☀️ #teamcorn #goodmorningamerica A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:48am PST

He refers to The Bachelor as being an all-girls version of survival, each woman trying to make it as long as she can on the show so that she will be able to capitalize off of her fame later.

He claimed that Corinne was all set up now and at the “worse case scenario” would become a “Fit Tea model for life.”

“YOU HAD A FIANCEE THE ENTIRE SHOW. You FAKED THE WHOLE THING!” “Trust me I know exactly who her “mystery man/real ex-boyfriend/fiancee is!”

Keith finished off his post by saying, “Corinne it to win it baby!”

What an incredible day. ???????????? It was such an honor! Thank you @theellenshow you're amazing ! ❤???????????????????? #teamcorn A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Corinne was fuming with anger while she spoke to reporters about the alleged engagement accusations.

The blogger apparently responded back to her on his blog on Thursday saying, “Woahhh Corinne that was harsh! Shots fired!”

Always ???????? catch @bachelorabc tonight at 8pm! ???? xoxo #teamcorn A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The Bachelor contestant has been extremely busy making appearances everywhere she can. Corinne told E! that people have been picketing for her to get her own reality show.

“I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family, my family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date.” “America totaly wants it, I hear it all the time.”

Do you think Corinne from The Bachelor was secretly engaged while filming and competing for Nick Viall’s heart? Or maybe Olympios’ former fling was just looking for his own fifteen minutes of fame? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images]