‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Landon Cast – What Is Known So Far

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a new character will soon be seen on the television screen. The character name is not known yet, but the actress is Jennifer Landon. Even though not many details have been released, there are a few tidbits that are known so far.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Hub, Jennifer Landon will be playing a character on Days Of Our Lives. However, the name of the woman she will play has not been revealed. What is known is that this individual will interact with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), who recently kidnapped her biological daughter, Holly. It was also teased that Landon may not necessarily go to Salem. With DOOL spoilers teasing that Brady will help Nicole and Holly get into another country, it makes sense that the interaction will take place while Nicole is still on the run.

If Jennifer’s name sounds familiar, it might be because she is known for her role on As The World Turns. On the soap opera, she played Gwen Norbeck Munson. The actress won Emmy awards three years in a row for that series, in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

On DOOL, the courts gave the surrogate and Nicole’s former best friend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) custody of the little girl. That wasn’t enough for Chloe, who got a restraining order and told Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) she was moving all the way to New York with Parker and Holly. This was just too much for Nicole and she gave her ex-best friend a dose of chloroform and walked out of the hotel with baby Holly.

Brady asked Paul (Christopher Sean) for help tracking down Nicole. He almost missed her, but Brady and Nicole ran into each other at the motel. Although Nicole Walker didn’t want to be found, she did look relieved to see him. Brady’s original plan was to convince Nicole to return Holly to Salem before things get worse. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will end up helping Nicole and Holly get into Canada.

There is no information on what kind of character Jennifer Landon will be. Will she spot Nicole with her baby and call the authorities? Will she help them get into Canada? Perhaps she will be someone who will assist Nicole with going underground, similar to domestic violence victims who flee their abusive spouses? There is too little information to make a guess right now. However, fans are hoping that the writers do Arianne Zucker’s character justice and give Nicole custody of Holly in the end.

In other casting news, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the March 6 issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal that the long-running series is looking for three actors.

“Days is seeking a distinguished man of any ethnicity between the ages of 50 and 60 to play Helms, an upscale banker. The show is also looking for an African-American man in the same age range to play a hospital administrator. Other Salem casting includes tall, Greek man between the ages of 45 and 55 to play a tough, no-nonsense prison warden.”

While the first two could fit into any one of the storylines, it seems possible that the Greek prison warden might have something to do with Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Just like Arianne Zucker, Irizarry won’t be part of the DOOL family anymore. However, he isn’t leaving on his own like Arianne. Rumors state that Vincent was fired or simply written out. Knowing that he spent 30 years in a Greek prison, is it a flashback or will Deimos encounter a new set of charges that will take him back behind bars in Greece?

What do you think Jennifer Landon’s role on Days Of Our Lives will be? How will she fit into Nicole Walker’s storyline? What are your thoughts on the other casting announcements?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]