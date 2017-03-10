Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Remy Ma With ‘No Frauds’ — Too Little Too Late?

Nicki Minaj has finally fired back at Remy Ma with a “diss” verse on a new track with Drake and Lil Wayne called “No Frauds.”

On the song, Minaj takes direct shots at Remy Ma, although she did not name the Bronx rapper in the verse.

Here’s a sample of some of the lyrics Nicki aimed directly at Remy:

“You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’/ What the f**k is this b***h inhalin’?/ I would’ve helped you out that pit you fell in/I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen/ Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap/ You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped.”

In that part of the verse, Nicki is referring to the second diss track that Remy Ma dropped, “Another One” which was not as well received as her first one, “Shether.”

The rumored “ghostwriter” here is Remy Ma’s husband Papoose, who many hip hop fans suspect wrote “Shether” for Remy. This suspicion seemed to be confirmed when Remy forgot the lyrics to the song during a performance.

In the second part of the verse, Nicki’s bars get even more savage.

“Heard your p***y on ‘Yuck/ I guess you needed a pap/ What type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rack?/ What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?/ Lil Boogie down basic b***h thinkin’ she back/ Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?/ ‘Back to Back?’ Me and Drizzy laughed at that.”

The line about shooting a friend over a “rack” refers to the fact that Remy Ma notoriously went to jail for shooting a friend two times. The incident stemmed from an argument over whether the victim stole money from Remy.

Remy, real name Reminisce Smith, was sentenced to eight years on charges of assault, weapons possession, and attempted coercion.

As MTV News reported at the time of the sentencing, both Remy and the victim, Makeda Barnes Joseph, said that the shooting was an accident in court.

According to Genius, Nicki’s line which says, “what type of mother leave her one son over a stack,” refers to the fact that when Remy Ma went to prison she left behind her son Jayson, who was seven-years-old at the time.

The “Back to Back” reference is a clear nod to the time Drake dissed rapper Meek Mill with a track of the same name. Meek Mill was in a relationship with Nicki Minaj at the time, so it could be a veiled insult to him since the two are no longer together.

Although “No Frauds” has some decent punchlines, it’s easy to question whether Nicki Minaj’s Remy Ma response is a classic case of too little too late.

“Shether” was released weeks ago and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the self-proclaimed, “Queen Of Rap,” to respond. She finally did but it definitely feels lukewarm after the straight fire Remy spit on “Shether.”

Even Remy has moved on from the short-lived “beef.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Remy Ma has since backtracked from “Shether” and said that she is not proud of the song.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females,” she said on Buzzfeed’s Another Round.“I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”

