Kristen Stewart Shaves Her Head And Says: ‘It Feels Amazing!’

Kristen Stewart is just the kind of actress one would expect to do just about anything for the authenticity of her role, so it may not be surprising to learn that the Personal Shopper actress has done something drastic for her next film. What may be surprising is to learn that Kristen loves the result of her latest sacrifice. We’re, of course, talking about Stewart having her head shaved, a new and bold look for the actress, but one she says she’s embracing with all enthusiasm. Sharing her reasons for shaving her head, Ms. Stewart reveals news about the next project that will follow up her Personal Shopper success.

Kristen Stewart Gushes Over Her New Hairstyle And Teases Her Next Film

Kristen Stewart showed up for the Los Angeles premiere of Personal Shopper on Tuesday and, as People reports, the actress debuted her new look at the event. All eyes were upon her, as Kristen walked the red carpet with her newly shaved, blonde haircut, stunning fans who might never have expected such a drastic change.

Following the event, the Personal Shopper actress also appeared as a guest on The Today Show on Thursday and it was then that Stewart commented on her reasons for shaving her head and dying it blonde all in one bold move.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor,” explained Kristen. “So for me, it’s practical. I’m not going to be able to have touch ups when I have a helmet on. I must have my head!”

Even if she hadn’t been cast in Underwater, the actress says she probably would have shaved her head sooner or later, anyway. It’s a move that Kristen has been thinking about for awhile and she says, aside from the novelty of it, it’s just something that has always been on her mind. As she spoke, the Hollywood star couldn’t help from running her hands back and forth over her fuzzy scalp.

“It feels amazing,” says Stewart. “I just want to head bang all day!”

Kristen Stewart Says She Was “Very, Very Lucky” To Get Her Personal Shopper Role

Talking to The New York Times, Ms. Stewart reveals that her career might have taken a very different turn, if fate hadn’t intervened. It all started four years ago, when Kristen received a script for Clouds of Sils Maria, which was to be directed by Cesar award winning Olivier Assayas. The actress read the script and loved it, planning to say yes, once the studio contacted her, but the French filmmaking business operates very differently than Hollywood and, when Stewart never initiated contact, the studio went with another actress.

That would have been it, except the studio’s second choice dropped out at the last minute, leaving Kristen with another opportunity to jump in on Clouds of Sils Maria. That opportunity and the rapport she built with Assayas led to another offer, that of her role in Personal Shopper.

It was a role filled with ambiguity and duality, which wasn’t something audiences received very well, when Personal Shopper debuted at Cannes Film Festival. Asked how she responded to the mixed reactions to the film, Stewart says she wasn’t bothered by the reaction and hints that she may have expected audiences to react the way they did.

“It’s quite a divisive movie. It’s not easy to describe. It’s not really easy to even describe your own experience with it sometimes — and that doesn’t bother me. It’s not that I don’t care. It’s just that I don’t mind being a part of something that is polarizing.”

Kristen understands that kind of misunderstanding all too well. When Twilight first launched her to fame, the actress says her shyness made her seem stoic and apathetic, but, in fact, she was trying very hard to come out of her shell.

“I think when I was younger I was, straight up, just guarded — and maybe that came across like I didn’t care,” says Kristen Stewart. “But really, it was quite the opposite.”

Personal Shopper hits theaters on March 10.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]