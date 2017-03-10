Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Is New, Not Serious

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is currently trending on Google and social media platforms. The two have been friends for a long time and many of their followers have always speculated their friendship would transform into a great relationship.

Per PEOPLE, there are all sorts of reasons why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez belong together. Including the fact that they would have an adorable relationship nickname regardless of if people end up referring to them as A. Lo or J. Rod. Per USA Today, Jennifer and Alex have been in a relationship for about four months. It, however, has only been in the last week that media outlets started to report that the two were a couple.

‪Autograph anyone?‬ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:46am PST

According to Gossip Cop, it also didn’t take long for untrue rumors about the celebrity couple to start to swirl on tabloids as well. The media outlet dedicated to busting celebrity rumors slammed an internet tabloid for reporting that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was quickly becoming serious. Gossip Cop claims, however, that a source close to the couple tells a very different story. The source claims the tabloid knows absolutely nothing about the relationship between Lopez and Rodriguez and has no business talking about it. Gossip Cop proceeds to slam the tabloid pointing out the fact that it isn’t exactly the first time they’ve targeted Jennifer Lopez with stories that weren’t true.

So, do the baseball player and female entertainer make a good couple?

They both have children

As fans of Jennifer Lopez knows, the singer (and actress) has a pretty extensive dating history which includes being married to Cris Judd, Ojani Noa, and Marc Anthony. While Lopez and Anthony did part ways amicably back in 2011, they are the parents of 9-year-old twins named Emme and Max.

PEOPLE notes one of the reasons Alex and Jennifer make such an ideal celebrity couple is the fact that they are both parents. Just like Lopez, Rodriguez also has two children. He has a 12-year-old daughter named Natasha and an 8-year-old daughter named Ella. Both of his daughters come from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.

They both break and hold records

Another reason PEOPLE speculates the two will make a great couple is the fact that they both hold records. Rodriguez is known for snagging a number of pretty famous firsts during his years as a professional baseball players. To this day, the records he holds includes:

Highest number of home runs scored by a play with Hispanic descent (696 home runs)

Most home runs scored by a player born in New York (also 696 home runs)

Most career grand slams (25 grand slams)

Lopez has also managed to snag a few famous firsts during her career. To this date, she holds the following records:

The only female entertainer to have a top album and movie at the same time in the United States

Her 2002 album titled “J to tha L-O! The Remixes” was named as the No. 1 remix album in the U.S.

And, Lopez is also remembered the green Versace dress she wore during the 2000 Grammys that inspired the creation of Google Images.

While there is certainly no denying that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a couple and have been dating for roughly four months according to a number of different media outlets, they “getting serious fast” as some web tabloids have claimed. For now, it seems as if the two are just enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other romantically in between continuing to pursue their own individual careers. And, of course, spending time with their children. At this time, fans should just be happy for Jennifer Lopez and her new boyfriend.

Share your thoughts on whether Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make a good couple with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & Kimberly White/Stringer/Getty Images]