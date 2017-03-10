‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Rumors: Yoda Helps Rey Train, Luke’s First Words Debunked

New details about Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi have emerged, thanks to new footage from the film shown by Disney during their annual shareholders meeting.

One of the attendees is Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller, who took to Twitter to let fans in on some exciting details he got from the Star Wars: Episode 8 clip screened at the event.

The Last Jedi teaser provides a first look at Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) Jedi training under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and it teases that the Jedi master will get some help from old friends in building up his new Padawan into a full-fledged Jedi.

Finally, The Last Jedi footage included a shot of Rey, clearly under duress, surrounded by many small orbs of light that hung in the air.

These small orbs of light are speculated to be firefly-type forms of departed Jedis similar to the ones featured in the hit animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

In the former, Qui-Gon Jinn’s (Liam Neeson) life force takes the form of these orbs of light to guide Yoda. It is believed that this is what is happening with Rey in the Star Wars: Episode 8 scene.

With the previous reports that Yoda will be featured in The Last Jedi, YouTuber and well-known Star Wars tipster Mike Zeroh believes that the orbs of light could be that of the green Jedi guiding Rey in her training.

This also introduces the possibility of Yoda appearing in Star Wars: Episode 8 in Force Ghost form, as previously reported. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), Qui-Gon and even Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) himself are speculated to lend assistance too.

The clip suggests that Star Wars: Episode 8 will finally delve into the mythology of the Force. Being the most important element in the narrative, seeing that it both binds and divides the galaxy far, far away and brings as much chaos as it does peace, the Force has always been a mystery. The Star Wars films have never really dipped into its makings, but it looks like The Last Jedi will rectify that.

For this, Zeroh imagines Star Wars: Episode 8 to feature more mystical elements than any of the previous films as it will reveal more about the Force instead of just showing characters putting it to use.

This also lines up with previous speculations that big bad Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) hails from the Unknown Regions, an area beyond the outer rim that Emperor Palpatine believes holds the much-needed answers about the Force (as revealed in the Star Wars: Aftermath novel, Empire’s End).

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is expected to reveal a bit more about the First Order boss and it appears that in doing so, more information about the Force could emerge.

Unlike past villains, Snoke is invested in both the light and dark side of the Force instead of just the latter. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has these clashing facets inside of him, which is why he took him under his wing in the first place. This hints that Supreme Leader Snoke might know something about the Force that others don’t.

Miller also clarified on Twitter Luke’s first words in Star Wars: Episode 8, an important moment for fans seeing he that had no dialogue in Star Wars: Episode 7. Ever since the clip reveal at the shareholders meeting, it has been reported that Luke’s first words to Rey in The Last Jedi are – spoiler alert! – “Who are you?”

However, Miller said that this is actually not the case. He explained that this moment comes from a separate sequence in Star Wars: Episode 8 that happens in an entirely different scene and location, in a cave as per some reports.

Separately, we saw a quick montage of "The Last Jedi" footage, which included a snippet showing Luke asking Rey, "Who are you?" — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 9, 2017

There was also a scene in the clip where Rey gives the lightsaber to Luke. This is believed to be the direct follow-up the ending of Star Wars: Episode 7. It takes place on the seaside cliff in Ahch-To and should precede Luke’s question about who Rey is.

Miller said that there was no dialogue uttered in this particular sequence, but this does not confirm that the “Who are you” scene is where Luke strikes his first conversation with Rey in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Seems to be some confusion re: "The Last Jedi" footage. We saw a dialogue-free clip of Rey handing Luke the lightsaber at the seaside cliff. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 9, 2017

Despite this, it makes sense for Luke’s first words to be about his curiosity about Rey’s identity. After all, he has been in hiding for so long undetected, only for her to show up out of the blue. Rey even brought his lightsaber, which he has not seen for so long. The mystery now is what happens between these two scenes in Star Wars: Episode 8.

Miller also revealed that there is a scene in the The Last Jedi teaser showing Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and a certain character yelling, “It’s now or never,” but did not disclose who that person is.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the theaters December 15.

