Help Wanted: Kate Middleton Is In Search Of A New Private Secretary

Perhaps the job of a lifetime is being offered in the United Kingdom, and it’s an opening for Kate Middleton’s private secretary. Ever dreamed of shooting the Duchess of Cambridge a text message? Well, someone out there is going to get paid to do that very thing. Princess Kate’s current personal secretary is leaving the position to get married (and yes, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William will be in attendance), and resumes or CVs are being accepted right now.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s private secretary will keep track of appointments and all of the little details, but won’t be responsible for keeping track of Princess Charlotte and Prince George, as there is a nanny for that gig, says the Inquisitr. That’s probably a good thing, because even though she is adorable, Kate Middleton says that Princess Charlotte is feisty and can be a handful.

Vanity Fair says that Kate Middleton is in search of a new right-hand woman to manage her day-to-day business, and it could be you. Princess Kate’s current private secretary is Rebecca Deacon, and she has held the job since 2012, and has reportedly become part of the family.

But experts stress that even though it sounds glamorous and seems like a dream position out of a fairy tale, it is real work.

“One must organize Kate’s events and make sure she is well-briefed on her engagements and whom she is meeting with.”

Somehow it seems like Kate Middleton is likely seeking a Brit, but who knows. But right now, there is actually an ad posted for the position.

“After a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge. She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

People Magazine says that Kate Middleton is said to be sad that private secretary Rebecca Deacon is leaving the position, but she wishes her well. And yes, before you ask, the position does involve some travel, as the princess will particularly need someone to have her back and organize her fascinators when traveling all over the U.K. and around the world. In just the last year, Rebecca Deacon tagged along when the princess went to Canada, India, and Bhutan.

Before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge’s private secretary, Deacon worked with Prince William and Prince Harry as a production assistant on the 2007 Concert For Diana, which was obviously a project near and dear to the royal hearts.

Another important quality for Princess Kate’s private secretary? Discretion. There is no doubt that Rebecca Deacon knows all sorts of things about Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And anyone applying for the position of private secretary should also know that this isn’t a nine to five kind of job, as being the right hand gal for the Duchess of Cambridge is nearly a 24/7 gig.

Would you want to be Princess Kate’s private secretary? What do you think would be the best part of the job?

