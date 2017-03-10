‘Mama June From Not To Hot’: New Look Revealed In Wedding Dress

In the latest teaser of Mama June: From Not To Hot Season 1, Episode 2, viewers are treated to a preview of Mama June debuting her new look figure while trying on a wedding dress. The WEtv drama documents “Mama” June Shannon’s much publicized weight loss journey from an original weight of 352 pounds to a size 4.

In a teaser for Friday’s episode leaked by People, 11 year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson approaches her mother and asks for her help picking out a flower girl dress for the upcoming wedding of Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson to his fiance, Jennifer Lamb. Mama June is initially apprehensive, which is understandable, as she has previously said she “wasn’t ready to see Sugar Bear with anyone else” and cited his hasty proposal to Lamb as the reason for her weight loss.

“I told the bastard to move the f**k on, but I didn’t think he would move along this soon. F**k him! Shoot that motherf**ker!”

After hearing that Lamb had approached Alana directly without asking her, June appeared furious, suggesting that perhaps Sugar Bear’s bride-to-be was intimidated by the self-confessed “coupon queen.”

“I don’t know why Jennifer would call an 11-year-old and not me. I mean, what type of woman does that? Is she that scared of me?”

Alana is eventually successful in convincing her mother to help her pick out her flower girl dress, and we see the two head to a bridal store with 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon in tow.

While the family is waiting for Lamb to arrive, Alana and Lauryn convince Shannon to try on one of the wedding dresses, claiming they haven’t seen her wear a dress since she began her weight loss journey.

“The girls want me to try on a wedding dress because I haven’t been in a dress since I started losing weight, but I’m kind of apprehensive, I mean we’re supposed to be here for Alana not me.”

While trying on the dress, Mama June looks noticeably concerned that she would be disturbed by the arrival of the bride to be. Regardless, she selects a size 12 gown, which she models in front of the mirror to a flood of complements from her gathered family.

June herself also appears impressed by what she sees in the mirror, commenting on her hourglass figure.

“I may not wanna be getting married, but damn, I look mighty hot in a wedding dress,” she said.

The leaked footage of Mama June does look dramatically different from that in the first two episodes, which saw mounting speculation that the matriarch was wearing a fat suit in certain scenes to disguise her new figure.

While there is yet to be an official statement on the fat suit allegations, June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thomson, revealed in a statement last month that her mother had taken to wearing oversized clothing while out in public to disguise her new trimmed down frame.

“It’s been really hard for her [to stay hidden], because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house. So when she’s like, ‘Let’s go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know. And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me.’ The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat and a scarf. She went overboard.”

You can catch the full episode Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/ Getty Images]