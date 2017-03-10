NFL Free Agency: Latest Day One Deals For Vikings, Jaguars, Eagles And Browns

NFL Free Agency Day One featured deals from the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

What did these franchises do when free agents were officially able to sign with free agents on March 9?

Here are details on contracts for Rhett Ellison, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Kevin Zeitler, Kenny Britt and more.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings made waves in NFL free agency by not doing too much on Day One.

Minnesota said farewell to tackle Matt Kalil, who signed with the Carolina Pathers. The 27-year-old inked a five-year, $55 million deal with $25 million in guaranteed money. Matt will join older brother Ryan Kalil on the Panthers’ offensive line.

Report: Giants sign TE/FB Rhett Ellison to four-year contract https://t.co/yBho8sklsf pic.twitter.com/xF6drHyzIh — Zesty NY Giants News (@zesty_ny_giants) March 10, 2017

The Vikings also lost fullback and tight end Rhett Ellison to the New York Giants. Ellison and the Giants agreed to a four-year, $18 million deal with $8 million in guarantees. Both Ellison and Kalil had significant roles in Minnesota’s offense.

Otherwise, the Vikings did sign former Detroit Lions tackle Riley Reiff to a long-term contract. Reiff was considered one of the top tackles on the open market. He has made 69 career starts between the left and right tackle positions. His contract details are not yet reported.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the opening of NFL Free Agency. Over the past few seasons, the Jaguars wrote 28 contracts worth an NFL-high $488 million during the past three free agency periods.

On March 9, the Jaguars inked a few marquee free agents on Day One. Jacksonville won bidding wars for defensive tackle Calais Campbell and corner A.J. Bouye.

Cambell, 31, agreed to a four-year, $60-million contract with $30 million guaranteed, despite getting last second interest from the Denver Broncos. Pro Football Focus gave Campbell a 90.4 accumulative grade last season.

Moreover, Bouye signed a five-year, $67.5 million deal with Jacksonville that includes $26 million in guaranteed dollars. He was the No. 3 overall corner in 2016, per PFF. The 25-year-old joins the Jaguars after playing with the division-rival Houston Texans.

Otherwise, Jacksonville also agreed to sign safety Barry Church earlier this week. It was reported that Church would sign a four-year deal with more than $6 million per season.

The Jaguars also re-signed offensive guard Patrick Omameh and receiver Bryan Walters. Walters got his deal on Thursday, while Omameh got his on Tuesday. Jacksonville also added Lerentee McCray as a developmental pass rusher on Thursday, per PFF’sLive Free Agency Tracker.

Jacksonville also released defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks after making the move for Campbell.

Philadelphia Eagles

According to a report, Alshon Jeffery is leaning toward signing with the Eagles. https://t.co/xrziBvZ0HS pic.twitter.com/r3KVRLICQD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 9, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles were another team active with NFL free agents on March 9. The Eagles signed top free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one-year, $14 million deal. Jeffery, 27, had interest from the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

Moreover, Philadelphia added to their receiving attack with veteran receiver Torrey Smith. Smith, 28, inks a three-year contract worth $15 million after his worst career season in 2016. The former San Francisco 49er was released earlier this week.

The Eagles offense also got a boost with guard Chance Warmack, age 25. The former Tennessee Titans guard joins the Eagles who have his former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland at the same position. Stoutland and Warmack go back to Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Warmack is a low-risk, high reward signing as it is only a one-year deal.

It should also be noted that the Eagles released Connor Barwin on Thursday, to make room for some of these additions.

Cleveland Browns

First look at the new Cleveland Browns offensive line (with 2016 season PFF grades). pic.twitter.com/kmlgwAReFz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 10, 2017

Also on Day One of NFL Free Agency, the Cleveland Browns were as active as any team. They signed interior linemen Kevin Zeitler, J.C. Tretter and Marcus Martin.

The biggest Browns’ splash came via Zeitler. The former Cincinnati Bengals guard is set to be the highest-paid guard in the NFL. He agreed to a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $31.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cleveland plans to give Kevin Zeitler a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $31.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The 27-year-old has allowed only one sack in the past two seasons, per PFF.

Moreover, Cleveland added Tretter to be their starting center. He has missed extensive time due to injuries over the past few seasons. Still, the Browns gave him a deal worth about $5.5 million per season, per Cleveland.com.

Tretter graded as the No. 9 center last season, per PFF. Tretter also has experience playing various positions on the offensive line during his time in Green Bay.

It should also be noted that the Browns gave guard Joel Bitonio a five-year extension worth $51 million on Thursday.

Further, Martin was the latest Browns claim from waivers. The former 49ers lineman will probably be more of a depth option after playing just 110 snaps in 2016.

Outside of the offensive line, the Browns signed free agent receiver Kenny Britt. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, despite playing for the last ranked offense with the L.A. Rams. The 28-year-old joins the Browns on a contract for four years and $32.5 million.

Plus, Clevland’s biggest free agency splash could have been a trade. They completed a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Browns essentially take Osweiler’s bad contract and a second-round pick for only a fourth-round selection. Sounds like the Browns actually made a rare and wise move.

The Vikings, Jaguars, Eagles and Browns are the key headline makers on the first day of free agency. See what Minnesota, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Cleveland do as more NFL free agents continue to look for new teams.

