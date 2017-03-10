Stella Maxwell Daring Pics: Kristen Stewart’s Gal Pal Controversial Photo Poses

Iconic Twilight star Kristen Stewart recently revealed her bisexuality and along with it, her new romantic partner following her much publicized breakup with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson — Victoria’s Secret supermodel Stella Maxwell.

But dating a supermodel comes with its own set of hazards — one of them being that Stewart is forced to share her lover with the world. And that fact was never as evident as in a new set of steamy photos released by Maxwell, in which the 26-year-old Belgian-Irish stunner shows almost nothing but skin.

Links to those tantalizing photos can be found below on this page.

Maxwell has been called “The World’s Sexiest Woman,” and her relationship with Stewart went public in January of this year the the same-sex lovers were spotted in a PDA smoochfest in one if the most common places for such a scene, the back seat of a car. But the pair were first seen together as early as the previous May when they were spotted departing the high-glam Met Gala in New York City together.

Stewart at hinted following her split from Pattinson that she had started dating women. But until then she had ferociously guarded her private life, keeping it from public view. But that all changed last year.

“Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized (my private life) affects a greater number of people than just me,” she told a British newspaper this week. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Stewart says that she decided to go public with her bisexuality because it “just seemed important and topical.”

“As of late, it became really clear to me that as soon as you start hiding the fact that you’re dating a girl, it seems a lot different from hiding the fact that you’re dating a guy,” she told The New York Times in an interview on Thursday, promoting her new film Personal Shopper. “Because in the situation when I had a boyfriend, I was just protecting myself. And in the situation where I had a girlfriend, it seemed like there was this implication of shame or something that I was so not O.K. with. And so I kind of opened that up a little bit.”

Maxwell has been open about her own sexual preferences, previously seen regularly on the arm of pop star Miley Cyrus.

But what Stewart, 26, has not yet commented upon are the new, daring photos of her girlfriend from Maxwell’s latest photo shoot.

Because the photos are mildly NSFW, The Inquisitr is unable to post them here. But to view the first of the photos, click on this link.

Also, click on this link. And finally, visit this link to see Maxwell’s most revealing photo of the batch.

[Featured Image By Mike Coppola/Getty Images]