Danielle Stislicki Update: Mini Flyers Help Spread Word About Missing Woman

Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki vanished more than three months ago and the search for her remains active. Much of this is due to the diligent efforts of friends, family, and ardent supporters who are spreading the word about Danielle’s disappearance with the use of little or mini fliers that feature her name, face, and the relevant hashtag #finddani.

On the Facebook page “Find Danielle Stislicki,” which is solely dedicated to rallying support to help find the missing woman, several posts serve to demonstrate how this growing grassroots effort of placing small fliers anywhere possible is taking shape.

One post includes an image of a mini flier placed on a gas pump screen, in a luggage tag, and on a sign in a store advertising the price of a skin care product. As an explanation, the post reads as follows.

“Today, while traveling to Florida, Danielle’s sister-in-law spent her day playing ‘Find the Flier’ placing mini fliers everywhere she went! Airport restrooms, gas pumps, windshields, tables at restaurants, you name it!”

A subsequent Facebook post depicts a flier found in a bathroom stall, with the post noting as follows.

“Loved that I walked into the bathroom stall at the airport and saw this. Still praying for justice for this sweet girl and her family. #finddani.”

These are just two examples of how all those who want to bring Danielle home and seek justice for her plight are combining conventional methods such as fliers and social media tools, like hashtags, to aid in the search for the young woman.

Although police have not said much about Danielle’s case, just days ago, Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus spoke out about the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance, saying progress is being made. He noted, “We’re busy every day with it and we’ve made progress with it… It’s going in the right direction,” CBS Detroit reports.

Nebus stated he is aware that the public wants to know what evidence police have regarding Danielle’s case, and police are anxious to divulge such details. However, he emphasized that at present this information cannot be released as this could compromise the case and possibly tip off the perpetrator, according to CBS Detroit. In addition, the police chief refused to comment as to whether police think Danielle is still alive, stating, “There’s a specific reason for that. I’m not going to comment.”

In mid-December police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken from the residence and were being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The Berkley residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works. Fox 2 Detroit has reported that the man’s sister-in-law, Elizabeth Newton, has alleged that eyewitnesses spotted Danielle and her brother-in-law together on the day she vanished. Despite this, police have announced that the former security guard is not currently a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found. Thus, authorities announced that her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. Also, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $32,105, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $132,105.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

