New ‘Stripped’ Naked TV Series Greenlit For Bravo

After TV shows like Naked and Afraid and Dating Naked, Bravo has unveiled its plan to add its new “naked” show to appear this summer. Described as a “transformative social experiment,” Stripped aims to answer the question, “What can’t you live without?”

Earlier today, Shari Levine, EVP, Current Production at Bravo Media announced that the TV network has greenlit Stripped, a new series from Truly Original where participants of the show will be stripped of all material possessions for 21 days.

“This is a fun and intriguing new space for the network,” said Levine. “It looks and feels different from our other offerings, but the core of Stripped is pure Bravo. It captures entertaining stories of real people undergoing dramatic life changes. This is not a competition, there are no prizes, yet each person walks away with more insight than they could have imagined.”

My roommates and I were in talks for this show for a while. Excited to see it!

Stripped will attempt to “discover” how a small group of people’s lives will change once everything is taken away from them including furniture, money and yes, even the shirts off their backs. “Expected to go about their daily lives by showing up to work, maintaining their families and keeping up with social circles – without their everyday necessities – each person jumps into survival mode in order to determine what is most essential to them,” says today’s press release. However, each day during the three weeks, each naked participant will be able to retrieve one item that they feel that they cannot live without from a storage container that will be placed about a half mile from their residence. And this is not a competition. No person with be “voted out” and no prize money will be given away at the end of 21 days.

So, why would anyone want to participate in this naked “social experiment?” Maybe it’s best to ask those who have already done it. Stripped is based on the similar titled show, Undressed, that appeared in Denmark. It featured four contestants who each moved into their own separate living space. 23-year-old Katerina Grube told The Daily Mirror, “I hoped that the experience would help me reduce my addiction to things I don’t really need. I can’t do a thing without checking my iPad or doing my makeup. I thought maybe I could realise that I’m beautiful without 70 layers of stuff.”

While initially enjoying the experience, Grube said that the experience was like riding an emotional roller coaster. “To start with you have nothing – not a stitch, no furniture, nothing at all – and you can earn one thing at a time by getting to the bin. It could be a credit card, it could be a pair of knickers, anything. It has been a liberating experience. Everybody should take a closer look at themselves and figure out who they really are underneath all those layers of stuff.”

Bravo Moves Forward With Stripped – A Social Experiment Reality Series

Here are the rules and regulations for those appearing on Stripped according to Bravo:

#1: Participants are stripped of everything they own.

#2: Their belongings are placed in a mobile storage container a half-mile away from their home.

#3: Only toilet paper, water, and food rations are provided.

#4: Each day, participants can retrieve 1 item from the container. Every choice counts.

There is not “start date” for Stripped written in pen at this time, but Bravo plans to air the show sometime this summer, but chances are good that it won’t be the only network to do so. The concept has been sold by Endemol Shine to seven territories including the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

