SpotCam Sense – A Must-Have Home Security Camera For Your Home or Business

A home security camera is something you should use daily. SpotCam, the brand for home security monitoring, has just about every kind for your home or business. It should be an important part of your life.

Why do you need a home security camera? It ensures that your business or home is safe and secure when you’re away. Plus, you can catch a thief, accident, or any other incident while it’s happening.

TNW coverage on SpotCam Sense – Turning the home monitoring experience into a healthier life quality https://t.co/d9OkBzeto8 via @thenextweb — SpotCam (@MySpotCam) February 19, 2017

Steve Holt of The Gadgeteer recently wrote about his must-have gadgets. He loves using the SpotCam HD Eva security camera. It gives him “peace of mind” when he’s away on business or travel.

The great thing about this camera is that it allows you to transmit audio so people can hear within earshot of him, and he can control it with his smartphone. It includes other useful features such as 24-hours of recorded video on the cloud, which allows you to view the recorded footage at a later time.

SpotCam is the maker of high-definition and Wi-Fi security cameras. All of their cameras come with night vision ability, two-way audio, and has plenty of home monitoring systems for businesses and homes.

According to TheTechHacker, using your SpotCam with the SpotCam cloud NVR plan removes the need for local servers or DVR recording devices. The cloud works whenever you turn on your SpotCamCloud Camera or whenever it’s activated by a motion sensor.

Then it will stream the encrypted live video and audio to your MySpotCam.com cloud server. You can also use your computer, laptop, or smartphone to connect to your MySpotCam.com account to manage or view your recorded video footage.

If you’re not on your phone or computer much, you have the option to receive alerts via email or mobile APP and to share live videos or photos. The SpotCam NVR plan includes free and permanent storage of all your recorded videos. You will also receive additional space to keep some of those important home monitoring clips.

SpotCam just announced its new SpotCam Sense, all-in-one home monitoring and security solution for families, businesses, and individuals. It’s smaller than other home security cameras since it has built-in humidity, temperature, and lux meters to help keep track of your home’s vitals, reports SourceSecurity.com.

It also has other key features such as high-quality video recording, advanced motion and sound detection, a built-in siren, time-lapse function, two-way recording, and cloud video storage. It will provide you with that added sense of security whether you’re away on business or vacation.

When you turn on your SpotCam Cloud Camera or whenever it’s activated by motion, it live-streams both video and audio to your MySpotCam.com cloud server. You can then use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer to connect to MySpotCam.com and view or manage the live video footage, according to Tech Digest.

No one else will be able to access your videos. On the flip side, you won’t be able to access anyone else’s videos. SpotCam and MySpotCam.com use bank-level encryption technology and SSL technology to keep your privacy protected. Only you can access your videos on MySpotCam.com or on the SpotCam app. You can then choose to share your videos, or keep them private.

SpotCam has continued to improve its home monitoring security cams and home monitoring systems to give their customers better products and solutions.

SpotCam Sense allows users to review the last 24 hours of recorded video footage without the need for a subscription fee. It also comes with built-in memory. In the event that you lose connection, your home security camera will continue to store the video without any interruption. SpotCam Sense and SpotCam Sense Pro sell for $195 and $244 at Amazon and most retailers.

[Featured image courtesy of SpotCam]