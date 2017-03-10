‘Kong: Skull Island’ After-Credits Scene: Spoiler Gives Peek Of Monster Universe

Does Kong: Skull Island have an after-credits scene that will keep moviegoers in their seats a little bit longer and possibly give a hint of a some follow-ups to the epic thriller?

For those who might not be up to date on the movie trends, the after-credits scene is a short scene — usually no longer than a minute — that plays once all the credits have stopped rolling. These scenes are common in the action and superhero genre, with the Marvel series the forerunner. All of the Marvel superhero movies have not one but two scenes that play during and after the credits, with one offering a bit of extra comedy and the other giving a preview of one of the upcoming movies in the series.

The action/adventure genre is a bit iffier when it comes to after-credits scenes, so those heading out to see Kong: Skull Island will likely want to know if it’s worth staying.

So, is there an after-credits scene in Kong: Skull Island?

[WARNING: There are some Kong: Skull Island spoilers ahead.]

The answer is yes, and it’s apparently quite a telling scene. According to Bleeding Cool, the scene appears to be setting up a new series of monster movies. There’s even a callback to another monster from over a decade ago.

“Conrad and Weaver ask Brooks and San what is going on. Brooks goes on to explain that Kong is not the only monster out there. The movie previously explained that there are large holes underground where ancient creatures could live. Brooks says that the world does not belong to humans and that they need to be ready if the monsters should decide to take the world back. He hands them a file and pulls up slides of ancient drawings. They appear to be drawings of Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. The screen cuts to black and we hear the roar of Godzilla from the 2014 movie.”

The Kong: Skull Island after-credits scene is equal parts hype and good marketing. The King Kong movie will lead into another one re-introducing Godzilla and then a third movie where the two monsters face off, as they have many times in the history of the series.

There could be a big crowd waiting to see the after-credits scene in Kong: Skull Island. Industry experts are predicting a big opening weekend for the classic King Kong update, with some predicting it could knock the Wolverine update Logan out of the top spot.

Kong Skull Island post-credits scene teases Godzilla 2 & the future of the MonsterVerse https://t.co/cVboabnorm #kongskullisland #KongIsKing — George Simpson (@ghsimpo) March 9, 2017

It is expected to make close to $50 million in the first weekend and already got a strong start in early openings, Deadline noted.

“Warner Bros/Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island has chests pounding in its first openings at the international box office,” the report noted. “Kicking off in five offshore markets Wednesday, the Jordan Vogt-Roberts-directed movie grossed $3.3 million and was No. 1 in all debuts.”

The opening weekend will also likely be buoyed by some strong early reviews. The movie is being billed as a fun adventure flick, which is a welcome addition for moviegoers anxious to get to the summer blockbuster season.

★★★ | "Kong: Skull Island" is big on adventure https://t.co/OezcVjFJrA pic.twitter.com/qpX24sn5mj — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 9, 2017

The after-credits scene in Kong: Skull Island is showing moviegoers a preview of the upcoming series. Godzilla will be the next one to teak the big screen, Games Radar noted. The next installment in the series will be Godzilla: King of the Monsters, coming out in March 2019. After that will be a Godzilla vs. Kong movie set for release in May 2020.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]