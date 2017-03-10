‘Weird America’ TV Series To Feature The Best And Weirdest In the USA

It’s fitting that the day after the holiday where Americans pretend to be Irish that a real Irish man debuts his new TV series pretending to live like an American tourist in Weird America on the Travel Channel. Stand-up comedian Kevin McGahern, who is well-known in his own country for hosting the comedy sketch show, Republic of Telly, will host the travel show that features everything that is odd and wonderful about America beginning on March 18. McGarhern is thrilled to discover America his way.

“I grew up on American movies and making this show has let me see the country’s wild attractions and eccentric characters firsthand,” said McGahern. “It really made an impression because in Ireland, ‘wild and eccentric’ means you walk your cat on a leash or say no to alcohol.”

My pathetic attempt at eating the 50pd burger at the Clinton Station Diner, New Jersey. Essentially a small tractor tyre of beef pic.twitter.com/CjDH1btkii — Kevin McGahern (@kevinmcgahern) September 22, 2016

During the show’s premiere, McGahern is faced with a challenge to consume a 50-pound hamburger at Clinton Station Diner in Clinton, New Jersey. According to the restaurant, the Mt. Olympus burger is on the menu for $200 but if a customer can finish the burger in three hours with the help of four friends, it’s free. He hardly makes a dent into the sandwich.

Next, he finds the Inn of the Dove hotel to spend the night. Located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, the fantasy suite hotel offers a “unique selection of secluded, private villa-style suites features every amenity… for a pleasure trip that’s close to home, yet as far away as your imagination can take you,” says the hotel’s website. The Bensalem location is just one of the three “Dove” hotels in the area. The owners proudly state that the place “is the ultimate, anytime romantic adult escape” where one can “bask in the glow of a fireplace, right in your own luxuriously appointed suite. In some suites, you can even enjoy a dip in your own private pool.” Kevin’s suite is a jungle-inspired room complete with a mirror on the ceiling.

The next day on Weird America, it’s off to see the national landmark known as Lucy the Elephant in Margate, New Jersey. The huge, wooden, elephant-shaped building stands six stories high. It was built in 1881 at a cost of $38,000. It is free to view the outside of Lucy (you can’t miss her) but the guided tour inside the pachyderm costs $8. It features a spiral staircase up to the howdah on the elephant’s back which provides 360 degree views of the town below. After his visit with Lucy, Kevin makes a stop at the office of Dr. Mark Leitman. The ophthalmologist apparently has “an eclectic collection of oddities” in his office, but the press release for the show fails to explain just what they are.

Producers of Weird America think that McGahern is perfectly tailored for hosting this show. “We can’t wait for viewers to meet Kevin” said Courtney White, senior vice president, programming, Travel Channel. “We think our audience will fall in love with his thirst for fun, love of off-beat discovery and wide-eyed enthusiasm for America’s quirky best.”

Considered a regular in the Irish comedy club circuit, Kevin has appeared in movies and TV shows, but is best known for hosting the Irish comedy show that has been described as “The Soup meets Saturday Night Live.”

Weird America airs on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

