Angelina Jolie Changes Her Tune But Brad Pitt Isn’t Buying Into Her Tears

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting for custody of their children. Jolie is also competing with her ex-husband for the affection of their Hollywood friends and their huge mutual fan base. There’s no official word on whether Angelina will share custody or if Brad will lose custody of the kids entirely. Jolie wants full custody.

Brad Pitt beat out Angelina Jolie in winning custody of Hollywood friends according to News.Com. He got an extended standing ovation at the Golden Globes in a show of support from Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie made headlines around the world when she accused Brad Pitt of drunken child abuse, after a family squabble on a jet flight from Europe to Los Angeles, but she recently told People that Brad is a “wonderful father.”

Brad Pitt has been legally cleared of all of Angelina Jolie’s allegations. Angelina’s complaint led to Pitt being investigated by child protective services and the FBI. Pitt was forced to undergo regularly scheduled drug and alcohol testing, just to see his children in supervised visits.

Now Angelina Jolie seems to have forgotten what she said, but Brad Pitt hasn’t forgotten. What really made Angelina snap? What is now making her change her tune? Did the investigation of Pitt change her mind about Brad’s parenting skills?

Brad Pitt has been put through a lot of heartbreak because of Angelia Jolie’s claims that he was abusive. Being drug and alcohol tested, like some sort of parole violator, would be humiliating, but losing the right to see one’s children for several months would be heartbreaking.

Angelina Jolie’s story about Brad Pitt has changed now, though, in addition to telling People Brad is a “wonderful father,” she has said some other strangely ambiguous things to People.

“We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Brad Pitt was “broken” according to Life and Style. Their children lost the opportunity to live in a two-parent household. Seeing their father so effectively chastised by their mother, and investigated by law enforcement cannot have been a good thing for these kids.

How does Angelina Jolie think stringing a few rather cliché phrases together is helping? How is a family stronger with the father “broken.” Abuse allegations are serious, and should not be made lightly.

Angelina Jolie has also said to People her divorce with Brad Pitt has put her family “through a difficult time.”

“My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Brad Pitt isn’t buying Angelina Jolie as the victim in this. Pitt doesn’t buy all Angelina’s “dramatic pauses” and “tears.” A source told Life and Style, Pitt is angry at Jolie for trying to change the “narrative” of the story.

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce. Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

In Fairness to Angelina Jolie, abuse can be hard to define amid the changing attitudes over the recent decades. Today, Ward and June Cleaver might have been said to be “emotionally” abusive according to Interesting Ideas.

“A close inspection [of Leave it to Beaver] reveals a familial purgatory worthy of Tennessee Williams–toned down for TV, certainly, but still consumed with rage, sexual turmoil and plain old mendacity. This family needs help.”

Whether Angelina Jolie sincerely believed what she was saying or not, Brad Pitt was hurt and has now been proven innocent. Perhaps an apology might be in order rather than cliche phrases that contradict her previous allegations.

Was Angelina Jolie being honest when she accused Brad Pitt of child abuse, or now when she is saying he’s a wonderful father?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]