Kim Kardashian Instagram Sends A New Message To Fans

Kim Kardashian returned to social media after a long break following her traumatic robbery in Paris. Her new Instagram sends a different kind of message to her fans.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in the world. The reality star has over 50 million followers on Twitter and close to 100 million followers on Instagram at 945,000.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

If you scroll down on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page, you will notice a drastic difference in the type of photographs she posted prior to being robbed in October during Paris Fashion Week.

When Kim Kardashian returned to Instagram months later, she did not go back to her flashy selfies. Instead, Kim has posted lots of family photos and Polaroid-driven imagery.

Jodie Cook, a social media specialist and the owner of JC Social Media, told Nylon that Kardashian’s new Instagram gives off a much more sophisticated aesthetic vibe.

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

“It’s how I imagine Angelina Jolie’s Instagram would look if she had it. It looks like Kim has taken stock of her personal brand and thought long and hard about how she wants to come across.”

Cook noted that people who take excessive selfies are often linked to having low self-esteem. Kim has not uploaded a selfie in three months.

“Her new presence gives off a retro and confident vibe, with a lot less flesh and a lot more class.”

Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

A marketing strategist by the name of Jon Westenberg agreed with Cook and told Nylon that Kim Kardashian’s Instagram seems to be “a lot more raw than it used to be—it’s still posed but more natural.”

“There’s something more timeless about these new images.”

Kim Kardashian is apparently one step ahead of the latest photo trend with her Polaroid-style images. A New York-based photographer named Chris Callaway told the magazine that there has been a “resurgence of analog photography.”

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram shift is also a mark of the 36-year-old’s separation from the rest of her flashy, reality star family.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has gone on with business as usual since the Paris robbery in October.

Some of Kim Kardashian’s first photos on Instagram mimicked the vintage ’70s era, from the clothing to her hair, to the effects on the photograph images.

mom A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Callaway stated that he thinks that Kim’s first family shots in the rented, modest home seemed anything but natural.

“There’s nothing effortless about what she’s doing, and in trying to look effortless, it looks sort of forced.” “In the psychology of using film to send a message, what she’s doing is interesting. It’s showing this wholesome image of a mom in these nostalgic filters.”

my son ❤ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram strategy is predicted to be copied by other brands and campaigns in the coming months.

“There might be individual people in the public eye who choose to take a similar look at their own brand and replicate the more sophisticated, demure style that Kim has adopted.”

Cook went as far as to say that she would not be surprised if Instagram came out with a “Kim Kardashian filter” that would make your pictures look like hers.

After Kim was robbed in Paris, the reality star received a lot of harsh criticism. Many people said that Kardashian was practically “asking” to be robbed, seeing as she posted photos of where she was and flaunted her millions of dollars of jewelry for the world to see.

???????????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Kardashian’s success depends on the public’s opinion of her.

Do you think Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram reflects a genuine transformation or is it just a way for her to rebrand herself in the eyes of the public?

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]