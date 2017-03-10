MU2.0: ‘Marines United 2.0’ Facebook Group Photos Now In PornHub, DropBox Videos

Many of the reports surrounding the Facebook group titled “Marines United” note that the original group has been removed from Facebook. As reported by the Inquisitr, Marines United was the name of a closed Facebook group that got in trouble for sharing naked photos of female Marines. Marines United photos were reportedly removed from a Google Drive when the Facebook group was shut down.

The secret Marines United Facebook group, according to Newsweek, brought the attention of the U.S. Marine Corps, who launched an investigation into naked photos of female Marines being passed around the closed Facebook group. Some of the women whose photos appeared on the Facebook group, which had about 30,000 members, came forward in public to decry such actions, and urge others to fight “revenge porn” tactics. Elle Audra was one such former Marine who came forward to report the troubling messages she received in the wake of the nude photo scandal, according to the Marine Corps Times.

“I advocate for survivors of sexual assault and I’m beyond relieved that someone finally told the truth about what actually happens to most female Marines. I believe this is a start to a better and safer Marine Corps.”

However, as reported by CBS News, the Marines weren’t the only branch of the military engaging in such actions, with other websites featuring pornographic photos, or requests for “wins,” which is slang for naked photos, featuring other military women.

If any victims have been affected by the #MarinesUnited nude photo scandal, please feel free to DM me here or Facebook @USMC #USMC #Military — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 10, 2017

And now Jared Keller, a journalist and senior editor at Task & Purpose, is reporting that the Marines United nude photo scandal hasn’t died down. Instead Marines United has morphed into “Marines United 2.0” or “MU2.0.” According to Keller, the Marines United 2.0 or MU2.0 group has continued uploading naked photos of female Marines and spreading them around. They just aren’t using the defunct Marines United Facebook page to do so. Or — at least not all of them are using Facebook in a concentrated group like before.

Marines nude photo scandal expands to all branches of military – CBS News #NCIS https://t.co/gherAT6ACG — Mark Fallon (@glynco) March 10, 2017

Instead, the new Marines United group contains more than 2,300 members who are bold enough to post the photos onto their own Facebook pages. Along with Facebook, they are also using a DropBox page and posting videos to PornHub. Keller notes a PornHub video that uses language like “POG,” which means military support personnel. Naked photos from Marines United appear on new DropBox page, writes Keller, along with explicit videos.

At least one Marines United 2.0 Facebook group member joked about how funny it would be if one of the FBI members or Naval Criminal Investigative Service workers discovered their own wife’s naked photos in the new group, as reported by CNN. Another commented on the legality of sharing nude photos — a practice that is illegal, according to Article 120c of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which doesn’t allow for photographing and sharing naked photos without the person’s consent.

⚡️ “Marine Corps under scrutiny after alleged nude photo-sharing scandal”https://t.co/eT13SwHZFx — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 10, 2017

As seen in the above photos, a retired Marine named James LaPorta broke the story about the Marines scandal, and is reaching out to other victims. LaPorta tweeted about the threat that he and his son received because of his reporting.

“Woke up this morning to an individual attacking my son and I over the #MarinesUnited reporting. @CNN @USMC #USMC@adegrandpre @jaketapper“

Keller reports talk about “Blue Falcons,” a slang term for military personnel who are going against the grain and not sharing the naked photos.

Marines are still sharing nude photos of fellow servicewomen, this time to porn sites — and taunting investigators https://t.co/ZRHjDseHRX — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) March 9, 2017

Keller notes that one participant in the Marines United 2.0 group wanted to ensure writers knew the title of the group was “MU2.0” and not “MU2.”

“If you are going to talk about me get it right. It’s MU2.0 not MU2. F****** rookies.”

[Featured Image by Jeff Chiu/AP Images]