Microsoft Surface Pro 5: Will It Outshine 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar?

There has been no release date set for the Surface Pro 5, but more rumored details are coming out. According to International Business Times, the Pro 5 will likely support Microsoft’s HoloLens.

“HoloLens support was earlier reportedly not said to be included in the Surface Pro 5, since HoloLens is not a consumer device. But with the company rolling out the technology to more affordable VR headsets, the tablet is expected to offer HoloLens support.”

The article adds that the Surface Pro 5 will also support Microsoft’s Windows 10 Creator’s Update, which is expected to be the biggest Windows update since Windows 10. According to iTech Post, the Surface Pro 5 will be compatible with Surface Dial support.

“Moreover, the Surface Dial is also expected to be compatible with the next-gen Surface Pro tablet. This relatively new Microsoft product was launched in October and has primarily been designed for the Surface Studio.”

The article explains that the Surface Dial is a Bluetooth-enabled accessory that is very much like a mouse. However, it has a dfferent set of features that can have custom functionalities depending on the user’s needs. Digital Trends talks about some other features.

“The Surface Pro 4 uses sixth-generation Intel Core processors and offers an excellent 12.3-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2,736 x 1,824-pixel resolution, and 267 PPI. Anticipated — and logical — Surface Pro 5 updates, therefore, include a move to seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors and a 4K display option.”

The article adds that in order to make the device as thin as possible, USB-3 ports may be replaced with USB-C ports — something Apple has been doing for the past year. Other possibilities listed include a wireless charging pen and a larger capacity battery.

The Surface Pro 5 will definitely compete with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, although the MacBook Pro isn’t a touch-enabled or pen-enabled device. The new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar hasn’t been as well received as Apple had hoped. Many have complained about the battery life and believe that is way overpriced. Digital Trends gives the Pro a very mixed three-star review.

“Apple’s new MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar is a beautiful machine, but it has several flaws, and it’s far too expensive,” says critic Matt Smith, who adds that there are many cheaper Windows machines that have overall better features. Many in the comments section agree with the author.

“I couldn’t agree with you more… last good macbook was from 2011,” says Tomas Stejcek.

“This is the BEST REVIEW I have read of the new Mac laptop, and trust me, i have read many. Tech reviewers and other industry observers (like myself) agree that this new Mac simply is overpriced for the cost and under implemented for the technology,” claims Mike Drips.

However, there are certainly a lot of happy MacBook Pro with Touch Bar owners on Twitter.

I'm so in love with my MacBook Pro!!! touch bar is lit. Best decision I ever made — Marisol Valenzuela (@marisolv_3) February 19, 2017

Michael, I've been using my new 2016 MacBook Pro for a couple of weeks and absolutely love it and the touchbar (had a 2011 model). https://t.co/R0Aaq99ZcG — Erich Robinson (@ErichRobinson) January 14, 2017

Besides the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, the Surface Pro 5 will compete with laptop hybrids from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and even Samsung, who is about to release the Galaxy Book, which is very much like the Surface Pro except that it includes the keyboard cover. Do you think the Surface Pro 5 will be as successful as the Surface Pro 4? Let us know in the comments section.

