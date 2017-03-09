Brock Osweiler Traded To Browns, Tony Romo Trade To Texans On The Horizon?

The NFL trade and free agency moves just keep coming! The Houston Texans have traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns in a deal not that many folks sensed was coming. Now the Browns have the quarterback they desperately were looking for, but does this mean that the Texans are going all-in after Cowboys’ QB Tony Romo? Many reports indicated that Romo would be released today, but could Jerry Jones be changing his tune if a deal can be struck with the Texans?

While Jerry Jones probably wouldn’t want to see Romo playing in the same state as the Cowboys, he definitely would rather trade Romo than release him, and trading him to an AFC team would be all the better.

After all, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t foolish. If he can get something for Romo instead of releasing him, then why not? While the Texans found a way to dump Osweiler’s $16 million contract for 2017, who will be behind center in 2017 is the million dollar question.

NFL.com is reporting that Osweiler is heading to Cleveland in a deal that will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Browns. The teams will also swap fourth- and sixth-round compensatory picks in the upcoming 2017 NFL draft.

So, where does that leave Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are expected to move on from Robert Griffin III at quarterback. Griffin III has had many highlight plays in his career, however, has unfortunately also suffered many injuries that have held him back so far in the NFL. After leaving Washington for Cleveland, RGIII was looking forward to starting a new legacy, but once again the injury bug jumped up and got the former Baylor star.

One way of looking at the QB situation in Cleveland is Osweiler is in and Griffin is out. Another way could be that the Browns may cut a deal to trade Osweiler if they can get something good in return, or possibly several draft picks. Remember, the Browns have the number one pick overall, and they just earned a few higher round picks by pulling off this deal.

Cleveland has also reportedly just signed former Rams stand out Kenny Britt to a multi-year deal.

Barring a breakdown in negotiations, #Browns are expected to sign veteran WR Kenny Britt later today, source told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Britt has been one of the best wideouts who has played for a team which has had zero chance to win a Super Bowl. Britt has caught 309 passes for nearly 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns so far in his career. He also has breakaway speed and has the ability to change a game with one play.

These two moves would dramatically change the Browns, literally overnight. However, the culture of winning in Cleveland has been down for decades. Fans have had enough of big signings, now they want to see big wins! If the Browns can somehow keep Terrell Pryor on the team and not let him sign a huge deal to play elsewhere, then the Browns would definitely have a unique look to them this fall.

Pryor had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2016, which was his first full season as a wide receiver. The Browns would love to keep Pryor in Cleveland, however, he is rumored to want a deal that would put him amongst the top wideouts in the league, meaning $12-15 million per season.

Stay tuned NFL fans, this is just the beginning of what will surely be a wild ride of NFL transactions.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]