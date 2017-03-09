Donald Trump Rasmussen Poll Approval Rating Dips Below 50 Percent For First Time

Donald Trump continued to be hammered in national approval rating polls this week, with a poll that had never shown him with a negative net approval rating finally dropping below the 50 percent mark. For the first time more than half of Americans in that poll said they disapproved of Trump’s job performance.

The Rasmussen Reports poll has been consistently the most friendly to Trump, with results from the daily tracking poll showing Trump with a positive net approval rating — that is, with his approval rating higher than his disapproval — every day since January 17, three days before the former reality TV host was inaugurated as the United States 45th president.

In fact, not only had Rasmussen shown Trump in the black with regard to his approval rating — unlike the majority of competing polls, which see Trump’s approval well underwater — the poll found that more than half of all Americans approved of Trump on every single day of his presidency.

Until now.

The Rasmussen Reports poll released on Wednesday, for the first time in the 48 days of his presidency to that point, showed that more than half of Americans gave a thumbs-down to Trump’s performance on the job.

The Rasmussen poll numbers on Wednesday placed Trump at 49 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval, numbers that held steady in the Thursday, March 9, results from the Rasmussen daily poll.

As recently as three weeks ago, Rasmussen placed Trump at 55 percent approval, with only 36 percent expressing disapproval of the quality of his work.

Despite the downward trend in Trump’s Rasmussen Reports poll numbers, Rasmussen still shows Trump doing considerably better than in most other polls. A daily Gallup presidential approval poll placed Trump at a dismal 41 percent approval rating, compared to a 53 percent who disapprove — a net approval rating in the red by 12 points, 10 percentage points worse than the Rasmussen poll.

By contrast, at roughly the same point in his first term, President Barack Obama boasted a stellar approval rating of 62 percent in the Gallup daily poll.

In the average of all polls compiled by Huffington Post Polster, Trump’s approval rating has remained sluggish but steady. In the polling average, Trump on Thursday held a net negative of 3.2 percentage points, with his approval at 45.8 percent while an even 49 percent of Americans give him a thumbs-down, according to the polling average.

The Rasmussen poll on Thursday also found that while reports have claimed that Obama will soon take a more prominent role in leading opposition to Trump and his policies, most Americans wold rather he didn’t. According to Rasmussen Reports, 58 percent of American voters do not want Obama playing a stronger role in facing down Trump. Only 30 percent want Obama to become more involved in anti-Trump efforts.

In fact, even Democrats in the Thursday Rasmussen poll said that Obama should keep a low profile rather than take a strong public stand against Trump, with less than half, 45 percent, saying that Obama should get more involved in battling the Trump presidency.

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]