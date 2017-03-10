Jameis Winston Apologizes: Mia Khalifa, Golden Tate Defend His Sexist Comments

Mia Khalifa knows all about making controversial comments. The adult star turned social media star makes a lot of them on her Twitter account. She also takes the time to call out celebrities, athletes, and other public figures who try to slide into her DMs in an attempt to hit on her.

That does not mean Mia Khalifa is going to hang Jameis Winston out to dry anytime soon. During an appearance at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Tampa Bay quarterback told a classroom full of young kids that girls should act “silent, polite, gentle” while boys should act “strong.”

“All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down,” Winston was heard saying in a video. “But all my boys, stand up. We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to.”

“But the ladies, they’re supposed to be silent, polite, gentle,” he continued. “My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y’all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Winston has since apologized for those comments, saying he was trying to address a single boy in the classroom without singling him out. He then apologized for his “poor word choice.”

This isn’t the first time that Winston has made inappropriate remarks. He was suspended at FSU for saying “f*** her right in the p****y” – a popular internet meme, reports Bucs Nation.

Mia Khalifa is defending Jameis Winston. The Pornhub star said that everyone who’s slamming the football player should relax because he is not sexist, he is just not that smart, reports TMZ. Khalifa shot to internet fame when she became the most-searched-for adult star on Pornhub a few years ago. She is a huge Florida State fan and it shows when she defended Winston’s remarks.

TMZ asked the sports columnist if she was offended by Winston’s remarks. Khalifa defended him, but also threw shade his way.

“Maybe he shoulda stayed that extra year,” she added.

She isn’t the only one who’s defending Winston. Detroit Lions star Golden Tate also defended him saying that he understands the message he was trying to give the young boys and girls. He doesn’t believe that Winston was being sexist to the kids.

“I personally understand what he was saying,” he told TMZ Sports. “He’s saying, ‘Hey men, lead your families. Step up when you see something that’s not going right. When you see someone abusing a woman or verbally abusing a woman or something like that, stand up.’ That’s all he’s saying I think. I mean, I get it.”

Tate says that fans should focus on Winston’s message on children achieving anything they can put their minds to if they work hard enough.

“Keep it up, Jameis. Keep balling and keep changing this world. People are always gonna misunderstand you,” he concluded.

However, Jameis Winston’s history isn’t entirely clean. Not only has he made controversial comments, but he has been accused of sexual assault in the past. According to NPR News, FSU settled with Erica Kinsman for $950,000 after she accused Winston of raping when they were both students of the school back in 2012. The settlement also revealed that Kinsman was to drop her Title IX lawsuit that she filed against the school.

The school also filed a separate sexual battery lawsuit against Winston, which moved forward. Kinsman left the school amid the scandal and graduated from another university. And back in December 2015, Winston was cleared of wrongdoing in a student conduct hearing, NPR’s Tom Goldman previously reported.

