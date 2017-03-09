Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson Explain Their Unusual Reactions At The 2017 Oscars

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Brie Larson displayed some unusual behavior on the night of the 2017 Oscars. While one clapped ridiculously, the other hardly clapped. Their reactions were captured on camera during the televised event. Now both ladies are addressing their reactions and what they meant by them.

First up, Nicole Kidman is explaining her strange clapping at the Oscars. The actress was seen on camera attempting to clap and most viewers on social media took note. Of course, Kidman’s reaction was turned into an animated GIF or internet meme, reports CNN.

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

According to the A-list star, her 119-carat diamond ring was to blame for her strange applause.

“It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own,” she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. “It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

Nicole realized her problem that night. She wondered if she should clap or not while wearing the bauble.

“It was really awkward!” she added. “I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap.’ I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

While Nicole Kidman clearly wanted to clap, Brie Larson said not clapping for Casey Affleck at the Academy Awards last month was intentional. Like Kidman’s clapping, her quiet demeanor was also picked up by social media. After Larson handed Affleck his award for Best Actor, she stood back with both arms at her side while the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Many viewers noticed that Larson did not clap due to Affleck’s history. He was sued by two women for sexual assault allegedly committed during the filming of I’m Still Here, reports The Daily Beast. Both lawsuits were settled in 2010, according to Vanity Fair. Larson has been an outspoken advocate for sexual assault survivors.

She then confirmed to Vanity Fair on Wednesday, March 8 that her reaction was for good reason.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she said at the premiere of her new film, Kong: Skull Island. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

And then during her appearance on Live With Kelly, she said that she can’t recall giving Casey his Oscar. Check out the interview for yourself below.

“I am very grateful that there are photos and that it’s televised, but I have no memory of it,” she seriously told the talk show hosts.

Brie is very familiar with the subject of sexual assault. She won the Best Actress Oscar last year for portraying a victim of sexual abuse in Room, a story about a woman who was kidnapped as a teen and gave birth to her son who was conceived out of rape.

The actress has been using her famous platform and social media accounts to create awareness for sexual abuse and sexual assault. She has also spoken out for sexual-assault survivors.

At the 2016 Oscars, hours before she won her award, Larson hugged all of the sexual assault survivors who joined Lady Gaga onstage for her emotional performance of her song “Til It Happens To You.”

Larson then told Vanity Fairy that she wants to use her work to create more political and social change.

“There is a sense of joy and exhaustion that comes with every film, but the hope is that all the exhaustion pays off and you end up getting to share it with the world. That’s the reason why I make movies,” Larson continued. “You hope that it reverberates outward and that it changes people’s opinions and hopefully for the better.”

What are your thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s and Brie Larson’s reactions at the 2017 Oscars? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured images by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]