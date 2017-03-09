The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Date Is Finally Announced

Finally, the wait is over. Not only do we have the first official poster for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, but HBO has released a starting date as well.

Normally, Game of Thrones begins some time in April of every year. However, HBO had already warned fans that Season 7 would be delayed on account of winter finally arriving and filming on set would have to be pushed out to wait for the cooler weather to arrive on location. This meant that fans had a very long and anxious wait to find out the new start date for Game of Thrones.

HBO used a very interesting ploy to announce the Season 7 start date as well. Considering the book series the show is based on, is called A Song of Fire and Ice, HBO presented a live stream on their Facebook page. Fans got to, literally, watch a block of ice (or a mini version of the great ice wall) melt in order to find out the Season 7 premiere date. As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, fans could help hurry up the process by typing “Fire” in the comments of the live stream and a blow torch would be set off. However, after some technical difficulties, at around 3 p.m. ET, HBO finally just left the blow torch on full and the Season 7 date for Game of Thrones was eventually revealed: July 16.

This means there is only 129 days to go until the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.

While this seems to be a long wait, at least fans have a date to plan for now.

Prior to the premiere date announcement, HBO also released the first Season 7 promotional poster.

As Inverse points out, the poster alone could be considered a spoiler for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. With what appears to be an ice wall, fire is shown in the image as well. There are potential spoilers out there on the internet (many of which have been listed in this Reddit) suggesting the wall will be attacked in Season 7 of Game of Thrones and it will come down with the assistance of one of Daenerys’ dragons. The Season 7 poster certainly seems to collaborate this theory.

Along with the poster, HBO also released, via their Facebook page, a Season 7 video for Game of Thrones. You can view it below.

HBO have subtitled the entire video, making it easier for fans to interpret everything said within it.

It starts with Daenerys explaining she knows what her father did, and then he is heard saying, “Burn them all!” Three dragons are shown, but then a deer appears, and, along with it, Robert Baratheon, who vows to kill all of the Targaryens. Cersei and Joffrey have a turn at talking, then Balon Greyjoy and Roose Bolton. Viewers are also reminded of Cersei’s appointment as ruler of the seven kingdoms. Finally, Olenna Tyrell speaks.

Daenerys’ voice then returns, insisting the Lannisters, Targaryens, Baratheons, Starks and Tyrells are merely “spokes on a wheel.” As the wheel turns, each house takes a turn at being on top as they crush those below. Jon Snow then speaks, reminding viewers that there is only one war that matters: the Great War. And that war has arrived according to him.

So it seems fans had better be prepared for an epic Season 7 of Game of Thrones!

Previously, fans thought Season 7 of Game of Thrones might start on June 25 thanks to dates being entered into its IMDb page. However, this date has now been proven incorrect and fans will have to wait a few extra weeks for their Season 7 fix of Game of Thrones.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2017 with a shortened season.

