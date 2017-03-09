‘Teen Mom 2’ Adam Lind Is Reportedly Refusing To Film, Did He Quit?

Adam Lind is reportedly refusing to film scenes for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 dad skipped out on his 7-year-old daughter Aubree’s annual father/daughter dance over the weekend — and likely won’t be seen at all when the show returns for its new season, which is expected to happen later this year.

“[Chelsea Houska] let Adam know about the dance over a week ago and he never responded to her,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “She never heard from him, and he obviously didn’t attend the dance with Aubree.”

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind started out on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant together, but after numerous disappointments caused by Lind’s lack of parenting, they called it quits. Since then, Houska has gotten married to Cole DeBoer and welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer. Meanwhile, Lind is currently engaged to Stasia Huber, who has been seen several times on Teen Mom 2.

Houska and Lind have often been at odds over the custody and child support of their daughter and over the weekend, as Lind allegedly ignored her calls, Aubree attended her father/daughter dance with Houska’s husband.

“[Aubree] didn’t seem bothered by it because she loves Cole so much,” the source said. “She was just kind of ‘whatever’ about Adam not being there. Cole was fantastic, and he was so happy to be there with Aubree.”

Throughout the past few seasons of Teen Mom 2, fans have watched as Aubree has established a solid relationship with her step-dad and at one point, Houska joked about her daughter thinking DeBoer was her boyfriend. At the same time, Aubree appears to be spending less time with her father. On Instagram, Adam Lind regularly shares photos of his youngest daughter, Paislee, but when it comes to Aubree, she’s seen much less. In fact, the two most recent photos of Aubree were throwback photos shared several weeks ago.

Because of his questionable behavior both on the show and off, several fans online have targeted Adam Lind with backlash and due to the drama, he’s reportedly chosen to cut ties with MTV.

“[Adam Lind] has been given so many chances to film while doing positive things with his kids, but he just wastes everyone’s time and treats the crew like crap,” the source told The Ashley. “He hasn’t been filmed since the time at Aubree’s softball game where he told the producer to get out of his face… The crew still contacts him to let him know every time they are filming, but he has yet to ever respond to any of them.”

“[Adam Lind] only gets paid when he films,” the source added. “He doesn’t make any money unless he shows up in an episode.”

“[Adam Lind] just wants to live his life & not be bad-mouthed all the time,” an insider explained to Radar Online at the end of last month. “He is living the normal quiet life. He’s working on a friend’s car lot doing mechanic work. He was under contract for Season Seven, but they didn’t film with him for the past seven months while they were filming with Chelsea. So they just use him to bash him on the show.”

The report also claimed Adam Lind had deleted his social media pages, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

