‘Flip Or Flop Vegas’ Among Five Spinoffs For HGTV

It’s time for a new show in time. Well, it’s time for a new spinoff. HGVT has announced Flip or Flop Vegas, along with four other spinoffs of the hit home renovation shows Flip or Flop. There is even now a start date and co-host lineup confirmed for the Vegas show.

HGTV’s Flip or Flop has been in the news since the start of the year. Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced that they were separating after a strenuous 12 months or so. This came after Tarek’s cancer remission and Christina gave birth to their second child. The two had tried but were splitting up amicably, remaining co-parents to their two children. Both moved on with other people, although various reports state that Christina and her new boyfriend Gary have split up.

After the divorce announcement, the network took to airing a series of reruns of the show. Fans took to social media with their confusion of Christina being pregnant in one episode, not pregnant in the next, and then eight months pregnant again in the very next episode. While repeats are normal, fans just wanted some sort of consistency.

The future of the original show is still unknown. While Flip or Flop Season 7 has been confirmed – it has already been filmed – there is no confirmation of anything in the future. HGTV hasn’t even said if it has plans for the couple working separately. However, now many fans are excited for the spinoffs. Flip or Flop Vegas will be the first spinoff, airing on HGTV from April 6, according to TV Series Finale.

The spinoff will include co-hosts Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, another husband and wife team. Bristol is an MMA fighter and contractor, while Aubrey is a designer and real estate agent. Together they make a powerhouse team in home improvement and are excited to show off their flipping skills.

Bristol shared that the risks and rewards are both higher in Las Vegas than they were in South California for the El Moussas. He also shared that the two are unstoppable in their area, and no project will ever be too big for them. His wife Aubrey has gone on to say that together they have flipped 140 homes and they do it all together, managing every aspect of the process themselves. They take on properties that everyone else has been afraid or of viewed as too high of a risk and not worth the rewards.

“We’ve successfully flipped more than 140 homes. We manage every aspect of the flip and we’re willing to take on properties others won’t even touch.” –Aubrey Marunde

The two certainly have the experience. They have been flipping houses for decades and already have two boys. Fans wonder if they will be a stronger family because of their experiences and time together. The two are taking very similar roles as their original counterparts, which saw Tarek taking on the construction and Christina take on the design and interior work.

Flip or Flop Vegas is not the only spinoff confirmed. HGTV will release four others in 2017 and 2018. Chicago, Atlanta, Texas, and Nashville have also been confirmed for future spinoffs. As with the original and Vegas, all the shows will feature couples who are into property development and house flipping and not all couples are necessarily going to be married.

Flip or Flop Atlanta is slated for a summer 2017 start, but there are no details on start dates for the others. Flip or Flop Chicago will have married couple Mark and Liz Perez and will be called Chicago Flippers, according to B96.

Flip or Flop Vegas will premiere on April 6 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

