WWE News: Latest On Contract Status Of Goldberg After ‘WrestleMania 33’

There is no doubt that Bill Goldberg has injected a new life into the Raw brand. Ever since the split, many feel that SmackDown Live has been the best show out of the two. However, the build-up for Survivor Series gave the blue brand some very stiff competition. After a 12-and-a-half-year absence, Goldberg came out of retirement to set up a fantasy warfare-turned-real match against Brock Lesnar.

It was quite the surreal moment for the WWE Universe when Goldberg returned to the ring. According to interviews, Goldberg stated that his desire to get back in the ring was simply due to his wife and son not being around during his last time as a competitor. From the ovation of the crowd, Goldberg was well-received and Raw became significantly more exciting.

Perhaps the biggest shock is the result of the match between Goldberg and Lesnar at Survivor Series. In what many fans thought was just a one-time deal, Goldberg shocked the entire wrestling world by defeating Lesnar in one minute and 26 seconds. It was later revealed that Goldberg had agreed to an extension that involved the feud with Lesnar expanding until WrestleMania.

The two had an altercation also at the Royal Rumble, which resulted in Goldberg quickly eliminating Lesnar to further show his dominance against The Beast. Due to his inability to conquer Goldberg, Paul Heyman issued a challenge for one more match against Goldberg at the grandest stage of them all.

Based on the current plans, the main event is planned to be Goldberg vs. Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, since Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens for the title at WWE Fastlane. According to Wrestling News, this will indeed be Goldberg’s last match in his magical last stand.

FOX Sports affirms that Goldberg will not be in the WWE past WrestleMania.

“That is, unless you actually expect a 50-year-old Goldberg to stick around past WrestleMania. Given that Goldberg’s only been in the ring for minutes at a time since his return, that doesn’t seem likely.”

Of course, things could always change, as Goldberg has shown during this latest run that he is overwhelmed by the reaction and reception. However, at 50, Goldberg will not be a full-time member of the roster, even if he does not officially retire.

On Raw, Lesnar and Goldberg had a faceoff to promote WrestleMania. In the end, Lesnar was able to one-up Goldberg and execute an F5 on the champion. In the upcoming weeks heading to their championship match, Goldberg is looking to regain the advantage he has over Lesnar throughout their previous encounters together.

Logically, having a third match between Goldberg and Lesnar does not make much sense. Since Lesnar was defeated by Goldberg at both WrestleMania XX and Survivor Series, a rubber match is unnecessary because they did not split wins. Moreover, it is quite obvious that Lesnar will defeat Goldberg on April 2.

However, the match does have an added sense of intrigue with the WWE Universal Championship on the line and does present one of the best box-office attractions WWE can have with the current possibilities.

Regardless of the criticism, WrestleMania 33 is shaping up to be a very good show. While Goldberg vs. Lesnar is not necessarily the popular choice, these two names transcend the company and bring viewers from outside of weekly programming into watching the biggest event of the year.

The lack of interest in WWE from many fans shows that the current full-time talent is not sufficient enough to headline the most anticipated show of the year. Although Goldberg is scheduled to lose the match and end his run, WWE can pull out another shocker by having him win and stay past WrestleMania to put over a younger talent like Braun Strowman.

