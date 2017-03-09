Lena Dunham, Madonna, Britney Spears, And Adele Send Out Feminist Messages

Wednesday was International Women’s Day, and plenty of female celebrities showed their support by posting feminist messages. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Lena Dunham

As the Wrap notes, Dunham penned an essay about immigrant women in honor of International Women’s Day, asking her readers to fight with and for them.

“Someone I love is undocumented. She is a personal hero of mine: She has cared for the dying, for the just-born, for people who can’t care for themselves. She has a vast and encompassing religious identity rooted only in love. She feeds people literally and figuratively. She is everything you could hope for from an American. But she has not been allowed to become one,” Dunham wrote.

Lena Dunham has sometimes found herself in trouble with other feminists, especially when the Girls star said she wished she had an abortion so she could better understand those who did.

Madonna

As Billboard notes, Madonna released a powerful short film about feminism. Her-Story: Women Who Fight For Freedom is a montage of eight scenes that show the evolution of the feminist revolution.

The Revolution Starts Now!!! ⏳????⏰???????????????? Happy International Women's Day!! ????????????????????????????????????????♥️ @luigiandiango ???????? @voguegermany A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:55am PST

Madonna has always been outspoken about issues affecting women since the beginning of her career. However, she only recently accepted the “feminist” label, as she used to say she wasn’t a feminist but a “humanist.” In December, the Queen of Pop gave what is considered one of the best speeches about feminism ever during an event hosted by Billboard in December.

“You are allowed to be objectified by men and dress like a slut. But don’t own your sluttiness…Be what men want you to be. But more importantly, be what women feel comfortable with you being around other men,” she is quoted as telling members of the audience, many of whom were tearing up during the speech.

Britney Spears

Speaking of Madonna, she is one of the women Britney, who is considered a feminist by many, praised for being an inspiration. Spears also praised Beyonce.

.@Madonna & @Beyonce… 2 of the many women who inspire me. Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing ???? Happy #IWD pic.twitter.com/tJsqNhuvaV — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 8, 2017

Some have argued whether Spears is a feminist role model. In 2014, the Guardian argued that she certainly is and that she makes us think about ourselves.

“For her entire career, Britney has been a living, breathing Rorschach test not just to me but to anyone who regards her. She presents us with action and art, all for interpretation. And whatever we see in it, that tells us a lot about who we are, not who she is.”

Adele

Adele tweeted a quote that repeats the notion that whatever women do, they have to be twice as good as men.

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

Some considered the last part of Adele’s post as “male bashing,” but there wasn’t too much of a backlash. Last year, Adele had quite the interesting answer when the Huffington Post asked her if she was a feminist.

“If there’s a movement, that’s great. Who’s doing it? Will you ask me if I’m a feminist? I don’t think many men in interviews get asked if they’re feminist,” the chart-topping singer answered and added that she is one, especially since she has been underestimated several times during business meetings with men.

